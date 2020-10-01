Their members just want to have fun, flight and fellowship, but there could be some rough skies ahead for area hobbyists who enjoy flying radio-controlled aircraft.
That’s because the agency that regulates activity through the air, the Federal Aviation Administration, is considering new, tougher rules, which could adversely affect the Derby Radio Control Club and its two dozen members.
“They’re on the horizon so to speak,” said Fred Harvey, club treasurer and a longtime R/C enthusiast. “The FAA wants to regulate everything that flies.”
The way Harvey and his fellow club members see it, they’ve been following an acceptable set of rules for years — and it’s in their own self-interest to fly their aircraft as safely as possible.
That includes staying out of restricted airspace and special operations area, such as near nuclear power plants.
“Those are reasonable and very understandable,” he said. “They’re common-sense things that no one can argue with.”
But with the advent of drones and concerns of domestic terrorism, federal officials want to tighten up control of what goes up in the air, including an identification on any aircraft more than a half pound, which covers most radio-controlled planes.
As proposed, hobby aircraft would need to be connected to an internet database to show their location in real time in order to be tracked. The system would be not unlike transponders on commercial aircraft, but simpler.
“That’s just insane,” Harvey said. “Most of these small planes are not capable of carrying anything.”
Harvey’s thinking is that retail giant Amazon and others looking at drone delivery “just want the air space cleared.”
“Follow the money and that will usually get you to where you need to be,” he said.
The regulations could be finalized later this year or next spring and then be examined by Congress. It could be a year or two after that in which they become law.
Drones have an impact on hobby
Club President and Mulvane resident Bill Roberts is equally concerned.
“Unfortunately, we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.
Hobbyists say compliance would be costly and add unnecessary layers of paperwork.
There weren’t problems before the popularity of drones, Roberts said, but now that anyone can get a drone and fly it virtually anywhere, officials are rethinking air control.
“Drones turned the hobby upside down,” Roberts said.
Some drone operators, he said, operate their craft “without any concern.”
“That has really caused a lot of damage to this hobby,” he said. “We are an AMA-chartered club and there are rules we follow. We know what needs to be done.”
The AMA is the Academy of Model Aeronautics, which is the activity’s governing body.
While new rules could be here soon, Harvey, Roberts and other club members are determined to enjoy their hobby and would like to see others — especially young people — join in the activity.
That was part of the reason they held a public fly-in event in August at High Park.
The club offers free instruction for anyone who wants to learn how to fly the planes and they even have a “buddy box” system in which the student has control but an instructor has the ability to cut off the flight if needed.
Like many activities, it’s a matter of practice and getting tips from others.
“It’s a learned skill,” he said.
Roberts, who owns Wheat State Hobbies at 1718 N. Nelson Drive with his wife, Jenny, has been a club member since 2008, and finds the process of seeing a plane lift off and take to the air “pretty exciting,” especially when it’s a plane built by the flier.
Battery power becoming popular
The flight time depends on the aircraft, with most in the 5- to 10-minute range, but they can be up to 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the battery or fuel capacity.
The planes are kept below a 400-foot ceiling and within sight of operators, who say that’s in the best interest of keeping their plane from getting lost or having an incident.
Roberts doesn’t have a firm count on how many planes he has, other than it’s at least 36.
“I have quite a few,” he said.
Harvey also is an enthusiastic flier, and has been involved in the hobby since the 1970s. Retired after a stint in the U.S. Navy and working at Boeing and Cessna, Harvey was one of the club’s charter members when it started in 1996.
Many things have changed in the hobby since then, including the ability to simply buy one ready-made.
“You can take them out of the box and they’re ready to fly,” he said.
It used to be a hobbyist had to spend hours putting a plane together. Also, the power source has transitioned from mainly liquid fuel to battery power. Now battery-powered craft make up about 75 percent of the hobby.
“Electric is nice simply because there’s no cleanup,” Harvey said.
A plane’s price can range from $100 or so up to several thousand dollars, depending on the complexity and size of it. There are also numerous used ones available.
And the hobby is not just about one type of flying,
Harvey said. There are racing events, pattern, or aerobatic activities, and even combat undertakings, in which one aircraft tries to cut off a streamer from another.
“That’s a lot harder than it looks,” Harvey said.
Now 72, Harvey said he’s still passionate about radio-controlled flight and wants to keep at it as long as he can.
“That’s my plan,” he said.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.