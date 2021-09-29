With an eye on protecting property owners’ investments and preventing houses and commercial buildings from falling into disrepair, city officials are seeking to expand Derby’s property maintenance standards.
“We are trying to gently move forward,” said Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza. “A house doesn’t have to look brand new, but it has to look like it belongs in the neighborhood.”
Mendoza said the upgrade quest came out of situations – more specifically properties transitioning from owner-occupied to rentals – arising during the past year that needed attention.
“This code will dive deeper and give the city authorization for a certain level of maintenance,” said Mendoza, whose department covers this responsibility.
The damage it looks to cover basically is caused by a lack of upkeep, rather than electrical or plumbing violations, which are already covered by city code.
While it’s not a huge problem in Derby, Mendoza said many residents know of a house in their neighborhood that “stands out” from the others because of unsightly conditions.
“We’re growing and these are issues that growing communities have to deal with,” he said.
The city, he said, is “not out to get anyone,” but to ensure that residents as a whole maintain their own value on their homes.
Currently, the code calls for the house to be closed up to prevent animals from entering and that there not be junk or debris on it, nor high weeds, but other than that, there are few rules.
In other words, the city now aims at health and safety issues, and not the structure’s appearance.
“We’re talking about expanding our definition,” he said. “This is kind of the next level by trying to get to the problem before it gets too bad.”
One situation it could impact right away would be homeowners with peeling or otherwise unsuitable paint.
Mendoza said old paint is an issue that has been brought up on a regular basis.
A LOT OF RESEARCH ON THE PROPOSAL
If new rules pass, they will affect all Derby properties. However, those already covered by covenants under an HOA likely wouldn’t have any issues because those are at a much higher level, even calling for special shades of paint and roof colors to ensure a uniform look.
Unlike lawns with too-high grass or weeds, which it cuts, the city isn’t going to come around and paint houses. For problems, property owners will get several notices and if the issue isn’t resolved, they will need to appear before a judge. It will be up to the judge as to what steps to take.
The city is not looking at the situation as one to make money at through fines, but to make sure property is kept up, he said. It also gives both concerned residents and the city some “teeth” to use to get answers.
“We want people to love the neighborhood in which they live,” Mendoza said.
A lot of research has gone into the code and its intent, said City Manager Kathy Sexton, who discussed it with the City Council during a July meeting on the list of priorities city staff is working on.
Instead of adopting wholesale a full-fledged set of regulations that would be typical of a city the size of Derby, staff believes it to be better to have a scaled-back code, but nonetheless a targeted one that aims at frequent problems that arise.
Sexton said council members and staff get calls on problems, but currently have no legal tool to fix them.
“It will give staff the ability to intervene,” she said.
What the final rules look like will be up to the council.
There is no firm date on when the council would vote on the code, but Sexton believes it will be sometime this fall.
The code has been talked about a lot during past years, and this framework, which Sexton termed as “palpable” to residents, should work well.
“I feel good about this one,” she said.
