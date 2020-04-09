Of all the things that describe Sonia Bries – mom, military wife, volunteer, day-care provider, educator – the one that probably is hardest to top is “wish granter.” That is what she does as a volunteer with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas, helping children with critical illnesses experience their one, true wish.
She first learned about Make-A-Wish about four years ago while at Scott AFB, Illinois, where her husband, 1st Sgt. Aaron Bries, was stationed.
“I worked in a credit union and one day a little girl came in and told me her wish had just been granted,” Bries related. The 4-year-old had been going through chemotherapy, and she told Bries about her wish to meet a unicorn and showed her pictures of how Make-A-Wish had created one for her.
“I really take to children, that’s always been my thing, so I put together a gift basket for her and got some information about Make-A-Wish from her mother,” Bries said.
“As soon as I got the information, my husband got orders to move to McConnell. I didn’t have a job, I had just had a baby, and I reached out to the local [Missouri-Kansas] chapter.”
Since then, the mother of three [with a fourth due in May] has been the wish granter for 12 children, with number 13 in the works.
“I meet with the families; I’m the person who keeps them happy throughout the entire process,” Bries said, noting that her first wish took almost two years to grant, and the latest one took about four months.
There is an online program that is updated every Wednesday where children from the granters’ area are listed by illness, condition, age, gender and location.
“The thing that can hold you up a little is that each wish child has to be paired with two volunteers, so I could sign up for a child but until another person signs up, we won’t be matched,” Bries said. “The reason for pairs is a comfort thing. Sometimes you’ll have a child who really likes to talk. I like to talk so I’ll do the really fun one-on-one getting information about their favorite things while the other wish granter will do the work on the legalities,” she said.
“The chapter is really great about giving [the family] information to get the wheels turning so by the time we get there the children know what they want,” Bries said. But sometimes they have three or four ideas, and she said they really work with the child, asking questions about their “favorites” to make sure everything is true to what they want.
The wish granters keep month-to-month contact with the family once the wish is established and relay information between the wish specialists, who are responsible for making arrangements, and the family.
Although as a volunteer she is not responsible for fundraising, she can do in-kind and monetary donations to help with special requests that come up associated with the reveal, for instance.
“Generally, I get about $100 for each wish,” Bries said. “There’s an icebreaker gift when you first meet the child, and every month or two we’ll do a goody bag or something to keep them excited about the process. Last, we do a reveal party, a time to include all the family, friends, neighbors who won’t be on the actual wish. I really enjoy that.”
On one wish, Bries had a wish kid who was “obsessed with Freddy’s [Frozen Yogurt], so I asked if they would like to sponsor the reveal party at the restaurant and they were all for it,” she said.
Recently, Bries was able to raise $400 on Facebook in one day to get leis, sunglasses and popsicles for 300 students at a Derby elementary school so they could be part of a Hawaii wish reveal for a classmate.
Bries’ wish children have run the gamut in age and circumstances.
“My first wish child was 2 years old,” she said. “She’s turning 5 now and I still have such a relationship with her.
“After that I was paired with an 18-year-old, which was totally different for me. I wondered how I was going to do it. But his personality was just there – every time I saw him, he said, ‘Sonia, I’m so happy to see you.’ He made me feel so great,” she said.
Bries said she has granted wishes to children who have qualified because they were terminal, children who have gone into remission, and children who were “rush wishes” – who “weren’t doing so great and the doctors weren’t sure they were going to make it so you try to get the wish granted and done before something happens.”
The most recent wish that Bries granted was a neighbor whose father worked with Bries’ husband.
“I’m a key spouse for the military – a volunteer who helps families who are about to deploy – and when I went online to sign up for a wish kid, I noticed his name,” she said. “I knew him, but to find out they lived two blocks from our house made it so real. We just granted their wish, and she will be part of my life forever because we’ve become such good friends with the parents.”
Bries says she is always encouraging others to become Make-A-Wish volunteers.
“The requirements aren’t a lot,” she said. “You meet with the family the first time, you contact them monthly, you get to do a big party and tell them their wish is being granted and then you are a part of their life forever. Honestly, why wouldn’t you want to do that?”
See the Make-A-Wish Missouri-Kansas website at https://mokan.wish.org/ for more information.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.