While delayed in the spring, the Wichita Area Builders Association’s Fall Parade of Homes is right on track – with 111 new homes (constructed by 47 different builders), ranging in price from $151,000 to $1.5 million, to be open and on display to potential buyers from noon to 6 p.m. the first three weekends of October.
“The purpose of the Parade of Homes is to showcase what builders do in terms of how homes are put together,” said WABA President and CEO Wess Galyon. “We have some of the best values in terms of price and we have affordable housing at all price points compared to what they are in other parts of the country. The parade is an opportunity for the builders to put their best foot forward and show what they do; to show their newest, latest designs, decorating, features, all that sort of thing that is incorporated into these homes; and to show people what is available today and why new is better, all things considered.”
“It’s a showcase of the builder’s home, the area, so that everybody can walk through and see different floor plans,” said Pam Roy, Vice President of The Roy Group (and wife of the builder), which is showing the listing at 1218 Spring Ridge Dr. in Derby.
Homes on parade highlight the benefits and amenities of such models and their associated communities around Wichita – with a number of developments from Derby and the surrounding area selected to be showcased.
Among Roy’s listing, she pointed to the hidden pantry, open floor plan and large, roomy master bedroom as standout features.
While Galyon noted the goal of the Parade of Homes is to educate people and encourage home ownership/community development, current owners who attend can get decorating ideas and learn about market changes as well – though Roy noted it certainly behooves potential buyers to explore the parade entries.
“Interest rates are down,” Roy said. “There’s never been a better time to purchase or build a new home.”
Buying or not, Galyon encourages anyone to attend the free Parade of Homes event to see what the Wichita area has to offer.
“It’s the best of the best in terms of the building, decorating and all the features,” Galyon said. “It’s the best of the best that people can see in terms of new homes.”
For a list of Derby locations to check out, visit derbyks.com/poh.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.