The past year’s effects of COVID resulted in a reduction of traffic at the Derby Historical Museum. But board members and a host of volunteers used that time to make changes and improvements to the facility and exhibits – all to improve the visitor experience.
Some long-overdue repairs that included repairing walls and ceilings, painting, the installation of new lights and constructing new display cases have kept volunteers engaged during the last several months. These improvements made to the museum, housed in an old Derby school building originally constructed in 1924, are helping to bring the facility more up to date. But it isn’t just repair work that is moving the museum forward.
Some new exhibits in the past year along with a reorganization of current displays, plus a revamping of the traffic flow, have helped to better tell the story of Derby’s history. The introduction of a new music room brings together and highlights a number of items in a common location.
The new room features items like an 1876 Parlor Organ that came to Derby in the 1880s with the F.B. Bowman family. The organ features chimes and other features that most organs didn’t have. The antique Victor “Talking Machine” phonograph and the intricate and beautifully constructed Story & Clark organ are also just two of several items music lovers will enjoy learning about. Some classic antique pianos are additional artifacts to explore as well.
Some of the contents of the new music room were donated by Friends University in Wichita. Museum leaders hope to expand the room in the future to include other music-related items that were also a part of Derby’s history.
One example of exhibit restructure and an improved look was in the city room where Derby’s history, growth and development is displayed. The room has been revamped, reorganized and expanded in a way that tells the history of Derby in a better way. Derby, formally known as El Paso, in its early history began as a sleepy little cow town.
As one moves through the display it transitions into the period of the late ‘40s and early ’50s when Derby’s boom began and then beyond.
Some other new exhibits over the last year include a Kodak camera collection that includes some antiques and early model Kodak cameras. The collection was donated by the Fred Wilken family in Derby.
Murals from the current Derby Middle School building at Madison and Woodlawn, previously the old Derby High School, are on display now on the walls of the museum. Volunteers are working on a presentation of Derby’s recent 150-year celebration as well as a recap of the city’s centennial.
All of the improvements and changes made at the Derby Historical Museum would be impossible without the help of volunteers. And the number of people assisting the museum now has increased as compared to past years.
There doesn’t seem to be any new magical reason why the number of volunteers has increased. As board member Susan Swaney put it: “We are just getting more people interested in the museum who want to be a part of helping. That has increased the manpower available allowing us to pick up the pace on much of the remodeling and repair that has needed to be done over the years.”
The Derby Historical Museum is located at 208 N. Westview and is open every Saturday through October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are accepted. For more information on the museum go to https://derbykshistorymuseum.org/.
