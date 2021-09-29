It is a labor of love to keep the athletic facilities looking clean and ready for game day. With nearly 16 facilities across Derby, Grounds and Outdoor Facilities Supervisor Jeff Ohmes and his crew of seven employees stay busy throughout the year.
“It is a lot of work, but I have great employees,” Ohmes said. “I have seven of the best employees you will ever find. You never know what we are going to be doing. It could be moving furniture or maintaining the football field. Day to day, we literally don’t know what we are going to be doing.”
A lot of the regular aspects of the job go on behind the scenes with duties like keeping the facilities and fields in pristine condition to enhance the game day experience for players and fans.
According to Ohmes, his crew used nearly 160 gallons of paint last summer for the lines and numbers on various fields around Derby. Cleaning up facilities after games is one of the more lengthy projects for the crew, and on Friday nights in the fall, it takes nearly 12 man-hours to clean up Panther Stadium.
The artificial turf at Panther Stadium alone requires more care than one might realize to ensure a clean and safe playing surface.
According to Ohmes, the playing surface, entering its second season of use, is cleaned before every game. Then, once a year, a company comes out to do deep cleaning and G-max testing, which is used to measure the quality and safety of the artificial turf.
“It is in an instrument that they put on the field – essentially it measures the bounce-back of the turf,” Ohmes said. “If the data shows that the numbers are over 180-200, the turf is too hard; then we know that we have a problem.”
Maintenance of the turf is crucial not only for the life of the playing surface but also for the safety of the players.
“If you don’t do the deep cleaning or the testing, it gets compacted,” Ohmes said. “The more compact it is, the more dangerous it is for players because the field doesn’t absorb the shock nearly as well when those numbers are too high.”
Since taking over as the supervisor in October 2014, Ohmes has seen a lot of changes to the Derby High School athletic complex with the development of a new soccer complex, an expanded parking lot, and an updated football stadium.
Ohmes enjoys the challenge of having to balance between multiple types of playing surfaces.
“It is a lot more work, but I enjoy having the difference,” Ohmes said.
For the remaining fields around Derby, a lot of work goes into preparing the grass fields for DHS athletics. Both the soccer and baseball complexes take constant managing by Ohmes and his crew.
Maintenance on the soccer field requires a lot of work as the field takes a lot of damage throughout the season.
“It’s really hard since there is no practice field at the soccer facility,” Ohmes said. “That is where the fertilizer and the water comes in. We fertilize it twice as much as someone does in their yard, and we try to mow it every three days, but scheduling doesn’t always allow us to do that, but that is the goal.”
Ohmes and his crew have done a lot of work on the baseball field to ensure that rain does not force a cancellation or have to force Derby baseball to play away from their home facility.
“We don’t like rainouts,” Ohmes said. “The past few years, we have done a lot of work over at the baseball stadium. We cut out the lip and reshaped part of the infield so that it doesn’t hold water like it used to. It used to be a giant puddle out there when it would rain. Now since it drains, we really don’t have many wet spots.”
Seeing stadiums in use is one of the biggest payoffs for the grounds crew that works hard to maintain every facility.
“That is the reward for all the hard work we do all day,” Ohmes said. “Generally, on game days, we spend the entire day out at the stadium, so seeing it being used is such a payoff.”
Ohmes emphasized that fans can have a role to play in keeping the facilities looking clean.
“I’d like people to know that it takes a lot of labor just to do simple little things like cleaning up the facilities after the games,” Ohmes said. “We have a lot of trash cans around, and it would save the district a lot of money and work if people just picked up their stuff and threw it away when they are done.”
