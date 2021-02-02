The 2019 recipient of the Derby Community Foundation’s Generosity Award, Ken Lyerla’s impact on Derby has been well-documented.
As a business owner in Derby (operating Ken’s Printing for 40 years now), he has felt compelled to give generously to the community – whether that’s through his time, funds or printing services.
On Dec. 29, some of that kindness was gifted back to Lyerla, as he was surprised with a card shower (and gift basket) at his business in celebration of his 90th birthday. Under different conditions, DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn said a parade would’ve been in order.
Still, support poured in from across Derby, as 111 cards (or “hugs”) were received for Lyerla’s celebration. Those cards came from a broad spectrum of community members – ranging from individuals who have been around Derby as long as Lyerla to some who are still going through the school system.
Hearn noted that typically Lyerla’s only employee, Nancy Berry, organizes a luncheon celebration at the office. With the current times not allowing for that, Berry reached out to Hearn to assist in helping organize a card shower – as neither thought this milestone should go unnoticed for such an important community figure.
“Ken Lyerla is a Derby icon – ask just about anyone who has lived here since the ’70s and they have a Ken Lyerla story,” Hearn said. “In many ways, Ken could be thought of as Derby’s father figure. His generosity touches so many lives in our community – he practices acts of kindness every day, in small and large ways, so there is no way to know all the ways Ken has impacted our community. But his example, the way he has lived his life as a decent, honest, caring person, may have had the most impact on our community.”
Berry, who has worked with Lyerla for 23 years at Ken’s Printing, was determined to help recognize such a “unique” boss who has been an integral part of Derby since moving to the community in 1965.
Whether serving on the Derby City Council, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club or finding other ways to give back to the community, Berry noted Lyerla’s deeds have not gone unnoticed.
“Ken is the most generous and unselfish man I know. He is always quick to help anyone in need,” Berry said. “He is one of a kind and I am truly grateful that I have had the pleasure of working with him for many years. They don’t make ’em like [Ken].”
Dale Frasier, who has known Lyerla for the 46 years he has lived in Derby, and Hearn also spoke to Lyerla’s generosity – especially the work he has done with Ken’s Printing. That includes offering free printing to different organizations around Derby (Hearn’s daughter-in-law and the DCF among the recipients), as well as helping out individuals down on their luck.
“He’s very honest and he’s very good to people,” Frasier said. “For instance, if someone is out of work and looking for work and brings in a resumé, he’ll print it for them for nothing just to try to help them get on their feet or get a job.”
Rob McDonald, DRC IT Director and Rotary Club President, was also in on the surprise card shower, submitting one himself in which he relayed his wish that “when I grow up I want to be just like him.”
“Ken is the genuine article, the real deal,” McDonald said. “I don’t know of a single soul that would have a negative thing to say about Ken. Our community is a better place because of Ken and he has been a great role model for so many in the area.”
Lyerla just cares about Derby, and that care was reciprocated in the form of a card shower – a special gesture in the eyes of Lyerla.
Frasier was simply happy for his friend to reach such a significant milestone and be recognized for his supportive efforts, while Hearn admitted she wanted to celebrate the inspirational model he has set forth.
“I would like for him to know that his example of kindness and genuine interest in the lives of others has had a great influence on me,” Hearn said. “If I could do half as much good in my life as he has done in his 90 years, I will have lived a good life. My card thanks him for being such a wonderful example of kindness and generosity.”
“There’s not a better place anywhere to be and live and do business than here in Derby,” Lyerla said. “I want to thank all of those that took the time and effort to send cards. I especially want to thank Nancy (who instigated this), Theresa Hearn and Rob McDonald for all their work on getting this wonderful card shower together. It was truly a heart-warming gesture and one I will cherish.”
