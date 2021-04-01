When Derby firefighters at Station 81 gather around the dinner table, they can take pride in the fact that it was made by one of their own. Same with their conference room table.
In many firehouses, building or customizing tables is tradition. The table is a place where the crew spends a lot of important time, catching up on their day, going over their plans and, of course, sharing meals. It’s also a way for the firefighters to take pride and ownership in their workplace.
Capt. Matt Ludwig, who built the conference table, said making the tables at Station 81, which is at the southwest corner of East Madison and North Woodlawn, just made sense.
In the case of the conference table, Ludwig had the material in his dad’s shop and figured he would make good use of it. His dad was a craftsman and a fire chief in Toronto, Kan., and passed away in 2008. The table, 10 feet long and 42 inches wide, is of cherry wood, requiring only a clear coat to finish.
It also is the site of a tradition as retiring firefighters will sign it before they leave the department.
The dining table is about the same size and built by firefighter Kenneth Linot and his dad, Melvin.
It fits up to eight diners around it and sees steady service, especially at lunch and dinner hours.
“We strive to eat all meals together as a group,” Ludwig said. “A lot happens around the kitchen table.”
Much happens at other times of the day, too.
Ludwig said one thing about his work is that most people don’t realize how much work goes on outside of responding to emergency calls.
COULD BE A LONG DAY
Daytime hours are sure not spent by the crew watching TV or playing cards.
“It’s foreign to a lot of people what happens at a firehouse,” he said.
Derby firefighters work a 24-hour on, 48-hour off schedule, which ends up being about 2,900 hours of duty each year.
They start their day at 7 a.m. and have a schedule, although as Ludwig admits, it rarely works out.
“It’s a rough outline that we almost never, ever follow, but it would be nice if we could,” he said.
The day is scheduled to start off with truck and vehicle maintenance, followed by physical training and then fire hydrant inspections.
There are 1,125 fire hydrants in Derby, meaning a lot of inspections. They have a lunch break and then there is equipment maintenance, occupancy inspections and, of course, training – lots of training.
At the end of the work day, they gather around the table to catch up on where they are. Then there are reports and documentation on all they did, including training.
Of course, all that changes with a call, which is the main reason they’re on duty. So, with an hours-long emergency call, the whole day’s original plan changes.
Then, after a call, there is more cleaning and any needed maintenance and repairs.
Most of the crew tries to get to sleep by 10 p.m., but again, it all depends on the calls. They could get an alarm at 10:30 a.m., go out, come back, try to go back to sleep, and then get another call at 3 a.m.
Thus, sleep is not guaranteed, which is why the rolling shift is set: if they’re up most of the 24 hours, they can catch up on their rest during the next day or two.
‘REAL SUPPORTIVE COMMUNITY’
They also work on as much vehicle maintenance as they can, especially on changing and filling fluids and small repairs.
“We don’t send the trucks to the shops unless it’s major,” Ludwig said.
The training varies widely, including not just firefighting techniques, but water and ice rescue, ropes and confined space, and medical skills updating along with Hazmat training.
“We have to stay proficient in a lot of areas,” he said. “We have certain benchmarks we have to hit.”
Then all incidents and calls have to be documented, too.
A calendar becomes important because the days on the 24/7 life run together.
The schedule doesn’t stop on the weekend, either, he said.
“Our Saturdays and Sundays look pretty much like our Mondays or Tuesdays.”
Sometimes, the crews take afternoons off on holidays, but for the most part, the schedule runs the same day after day.
And then there’s getting vital food to that dining table.
The crew can make grocery runs, although at the height of the pandemic, firefighters limited that to cut down on community exposure.
The firefighters pool their money and take turns buying and cooking.
In some communities, firefighters in a supermarket raise eyebrows because citizens may not understand food shopping is part of their job, but Ludwig said that’s never been a problem in Derby.
“We have a real supportive community,” he said.
