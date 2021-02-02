Tim Weide PA and Lori Falcone APRN are licensed and here to serve you with over 20 years of combined experience.
Derby Derm offers a full range of Medical Dermatology services complemented by Medical Weight Loss and a Medical Day Spa.
Dermatology – At Derby Derm, the optimal health and appearance of your skin is our top priority. We employ the latest techniques to provide you the most advanced skin care while treating you in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. We specialize in treating acne, dermatitis, moles, rashes, rosacea, skin cancer, skin infections, warts, hair, nails, excessive sweating, birthmarks, brown spots, cold sores, cysts, dandruff, dry skin, fever blisters, itchy skin, nail disorders, poison ivy, skin allergies, rough skin, mole removal, and more. These services are usually covered by insurance. We are preferred providers with the area’s top insurance companies, including Medicare.
Cosmetic Dermatology – Cosmetic Dermatology can help turn back the clock on your skin’s appearance and help restore your skin to a healthier and younger-looking appearance. Most of these procedures require a minimum amount of downtime. In fact, some procedures, such as Botox injections and Collagen treatments, only take a few minutes. So, patients can see us during their lunch break, and go back looking rested and relaxed.
Aesthetics – We also offer a wide range of medical spa and day spa procedures in a welcoming, nurturing environment. We offer relaxing spa treatments like facials and body treatments. We also have Collagen Induction Therapy, Skin Rejuvenation and Chemical Exfoliation, if you are interested in resolving problems and need a more medical-grade treatment. We also offer a membership program and free consultations, so our clinical team can design a treatment plan to address your specific needs and wishes.
