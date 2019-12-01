A Derby resident’s idea in 1978 for a community festival led to years of fun and memories known as Derby Days.
Initially organized and implemented by Derby PRIDE Committee volunteers, the first event was held the first weekend in May 1979 in a vacant lot next to Derby Bowl.
“It was a craft show with some kids’ games,” recalled PRIDE Committee member Betty Wilken. “I remember it was very dusty,” she laughed.
Derby Days continued under the PRIDE Committee until 1982 when Derby Days, Inc., a nonprofit organization comprising former PRIDE Committee members, was created to take over the organization and execution of the annual festival.
“That year was the first carnival,” said Dottie Janssens Voth, former Derby Days executive director. “It consisted of maybe three or four rides with no more than six actual Derby Days events.”
Local businesses would sponsor and underwrite events, and revenue from T-shirt and button sales and contributions from businesses and local organizations helped Derby Days continue to grow through the ensuing years.
“We had music acts, concerts, business expos, petting zoos – all kinds of things,” Voth said.
Voth and Angela Snow, who was an assistant executive director and later executive director of Derby Days, highlighted some of the more memorable events.
“There was the ball race,” Voth laughed. Numbered balls were sold for $1 each and were put on Madison at Woodlawn to roll downhill. The first to reach Westview would win.
“What we didn’t realize was the street was higher in the middle, and immediately all the balls rolled into the gutter and either bunched up or fell into the sewer drains,” Snow said. “It was hysterical.”
“When we had Derby Days at the Middle School, Westar brought a bucket truck over and took people up in it,” Snow recalled. “One lady was celebrating her 90th birthday. She was really little, so they picked her up, put her in the bucket and she rode it up for her 90th birthday.”
“We had a Miss Derby contest for a couple of years, bed races, classic car shows, hot air balloon rides, a medallion hunt, and a talent show judged by KSN anchor and Derby resident Stephanie Bergmann,” Voth recounted. “You name it, we had it.”
“One of the neatest things was naming the button every year,” Voth said. “We had a contest every year to submit pictures and a slogan. One year someone submitted ‘Talk Derby To Me.’ We loved it, but we thought, at that time, it might not go over well.”
Derby Days was on the move during the 1980s and early ’90s to locations including Derby Bowl, Towne Center, the parking lot east of K-15 on Madison, and the Derby Middle School parking lot.
Events were consolidated when Derby Days moved to the new high school east of Rock Road soon after it opened in the mid-1990s.
“When we consolidated at the high school, we were able to have a craft show inside the school, the classic car show in the parking lot, and lots of room for other events in one place,” Voth said. “We had off-site parking available with buses to bring people to the high school.”
“Moving to the high school made it a really good community event because the children were safer up there,” Snow added. “When we were along Madison things went right up to the road and I was always afraid of a kid getting hit.”
By the time it moved to the high school, the event had also moved from the first weekend in May to the first weekend in June. It remained there until 2010 when it moved to the second weekend in June to avoid coinciding with the Wichita River Festival.
A staple of Derby Days throughout most of its history was the Thursday night parade.
“We always made sure the parade route went past Westview [of Derby] nursing home because they would bring out all the residents they could to watch it go by,” Voth said. “There was a time where they didn’t want to close K-15 for the parade and wanted to reroute it, but we moved things around to make sure it went by Westview – it was that important.”
Snow recalled the day she wasn’t going to let it rain on the parade.
“In the middle of the afternoon there were warnings about horrendous storms and people kept calling me asking if I was going to cancel the parade,” she said. “I said no, this is Kansas and if there is lightning when we get ready to roll the parade, we’ll have to cancel it then. I sweated all afternoon, but it didn’t start raining until 11:30 that night.”
Wilken one year faced a different parade day challenge.
“I got a phone call about 3 on Thursday afternoon that they were laying fresh asphalt on Madison,” she related. “I got in my car, drove up Madison and stepped in front of the machine that flattens the asphalt and said to the operator, ‘Do you realize I have a parade coming down this street at 6 o’clock and I’m going to have horses on this asphalt?’ I won’t repeat what he said, but they finished the asphalt, we had a party with horses, they had hoofprints down the street, and they came back the next week and redid it.”
Derby Days was entirely funded by donations and staffed by volunteers throughout its 33 years.
In 2013, the Derby Days committee postponed and ultimately cancelled the festival and disbanded the committee, citing the festival’s 2010 move to the second weekend in June, a lack of volunteer and financial support, and a struggling economy which left small businesses with less expendable income to sponsor events.
