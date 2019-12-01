Derby residents were invited to join the city for a night of dancing and fun. Live music from the ’50s and ’60s was provided by Kansas-based Jukebox Journey. The Dance-a-long was a first-time event for people of all ages representing one of many celebratory occasions for Derby’s 150th anniversary this year. The event was held at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.