The Derby Arts Council 150th Anniversary show was celebrated with an Artist Reception at the Derby Public Library and Derby City Hall. The show ran from March 18 through May 8 with 629 people attending the reception April 11.
This first-ever show blended professional artists, amateurs and youth in a competition for art awards. As of 2019 it was the largest show the Derby Arts Council had hosted since it began in November 2009.
The art was available for viewing at the library in the Gathering Space Gallery, the High Wall Gallery and the display case in the Gathering Space. This show also included art hanging at Derby City Hall, the Council Chamber Room and the Welcome Center.
Laine Pike and Sheila Wolfe, two local professional artists, juried the show and named the show’s winners. Derby Arts Council gifted monetary awards for adult artists. Youth artist winners received Hobby Lobby gift cards and 150th commemorative coins.
