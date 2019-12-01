The Derby Alumni Association hosted a reunion banquet for Derby High alumni and recent graduates at The Powerhouse on June 8, 2019. This annual event gives alumni an opportunity to gather and reminisce. In recognition of the City’s 150-year anniversary, guests enjoyed photos and history presented by The Derby Informer. This year’s banquet was organized by Kris Lessley, President; Sheela (Winchell) Sherrod, Vice President; Judy (Means) Franksen, Secretary; Betty (Human) Wyant, Treasurer; Dawn (Greb) Braeger, Event Coordinator.

