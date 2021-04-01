Having one feature (the dog park) already open, the second major feature at Decarsky Park – the ball fields – has been set for a spring 2021 debut for a while now.
As progress has continued on the first phase of the park, timelines have routinely been met. So it’s not a question of if the ball fields will open this spring, just when exactly that will be – as facilitators are left to watch the grass grow.
“We’re pretty much ready. What we’re waiting on is the grass itself,” said Derby Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza. “The turf that was installed, the sod, was installed late last year. We watered it in like crazy with the contractor, but then it went quickly into dormancy. So it has sat over the winter … and we won’t know the strength of it or if it actually took until it comes out of dormancy.”
Currently, Mendoza said the projection for that natural development to be complete is mid-April to early May.
Once the turf/sod matures, Mendoza said the city is basically ready to accept the entire project (with some minor touch-ups expected, as with any major development). Additionally, when the city determines the fields are ready the Derby Recreation Commission is ready to schedule a busy first season for the newest Decarsky Park feature.
“I know the DRC is working and ready to program whenever we can verify that the grass is healthy, strong and ready to go,” Mendoza said. “People are waiting and ready for the fields to open. So are we, we just have to do it correctly.”
DRC Superintendent Chris Drum confirmed that the organization is in a holding pattern with scheduling dependent upon the status of the fields.
Between local and out-of-town teams, Drum and staff are sure the Decarsky Park ball fields will get a great deal of use once open for play.
“Most of the organizations who host these types of [weekend] tournaments are aware of Decarsky Park. Once the park is opened up for booking we are confident that we will see interest,” Drum said. “The DRC also has several tournaments planned for this spring, summer and fall. Whether these will be played at Decarsky will also be determined by the status of the fields.”
Even while the exact opening of the Decarsky Park ball fields is uncertain, the benefit it creates is clear.
Not only will the new fields draw out-of-town competition to help boost the local economy, but the fields also help address an issue that was identified a while ago.
“Decarsky Park was created out of a need of fields and baseball programming from even back in our 2008 master planning process with the city of Derby,” Mendoza said.
While parents and players may be excited to take the new fields for a test run, Mendoza was quick to point out the space and scheduling issues the addition of Decarsky Park’s fields will help alleviate around town – with 15 ball fields in total soon to be available.
Additionally, Mendoza noted the facilities at Decarsky Park will have a different feel. Whereas fields at other parks were designed as an additional attraction, they are the main event at Decarsky.
“I think it’s going to be a more cohesive feeling of a ball park and not just a park with ball fields in it,” Mendoza said. “I absolutely believe that the park is going to cause a lot of buzz and bring a lot of people. Even though it’s only four ball fields, it is our first cohesively designed facility that provides a variety of amenities.”
Four fields – for now. With additional acreage donated for the Decarsky Park project, the option exists to add at least four more fields in the future. Mendoza pointed out the city is taking a wait and see approach regarding future development. If they come, though, they city will continue to build.
DECARSKY PARK BALL FIELD FEATURES
• Climate-controlled concession stand with public address system
• On-site maintenance shop
• Three 230' (to center) and one 250' field
• Artificial turf infields
• Top-rated Latitude 36 Bermuda outfield grass (as featured at Wind Surge and Arrowhead Stadium)
• State-of-the-art LED lighting (allowing dimming)
• Ballfield netting
• ADA accessible picnic shelters, shade structures, bleachers and scorer boxes
• Two double batting cages with artificial turf
• Vented dugouts with protective screens
• Wireless score board controllers
• Water hose bibs along the backstop wall/outfield fence to provide cooling in the case of excessive heat
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.