Have an enjoyable day and benefit your city, too.
That's a recurring theme that car show organizer Tim Cline puts forth about the Rotary Club of Derby's annual Hot Wheels for Hot Meals event. The show is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at High Park and is part of the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest.
Funds raised via the show, which is east of the softball fields, go to serve children in need of food assistance at Derby Public Schools. "It's an awesome deal for the children," Cline said.
This is the third year for the show, which attracted about 60 vehicles in 2022. Cline expects that number to grow greatly this year, likely around 100 vehicles, including motorcycles.
Last year, the show was held on a rainout date and had the misfortune of competing with a much larger car event. There's only one other show that Cline knows of on the 10th, and it's a small one. As for the weather, well, "we're praying for sunshine." From experience, Cline knows that it can rain in June, but at least it's warm. He's been at shows earlier in the year when it's been downright cold, which is not attractive, he said.
There will be competition for a whole host of awards and trophies, including but not limited to Best of Show, and awards from the mayor and the Rotary Club. In all, there will be about 40 trophies to hand out along with numerous giveaways. "There will be a lot of winners. People like to win," Cline said with a laugh.
A passion for all things cars
But car show participants also like the event's camaraderie and shared love for cars.
Cline got involved in car shows as a youth, as his parents were both active in them. Car enthusiasts often keep a lifelong passion for engines, torque and rims and share those feelings – along with shop chatter – with other car owners and attendees. "A lot of the old car guys really like that (talk)," said Cline, who has a couple of hot rods of his own.
Cline's paintless dent repair business, Dynamic Dent Repair, is just one of many that has already pitched in as a sponsor or by making a contribution for raffle prizes. Last year, the show raised several thousand dollars, but Cline expects that to be greatly surpassed in 2023. The entry fee is a suggested donation of $20, but participants are welcome to give what they can, and many give much more than the $20. They can register in advance at the Derby Rotary Club’s social media site or at the show on that morning.
The event will be held for four hours, which Cline has discovered to be about the right amount of time. He also wants car owners to be able to get to the rest of the day's activities. "There's a lot more to do than the show," he said of the festival.
Cline gives credit to a group of Derby Rotary volunteers for making the show happen. They include his wife, Amy, along with Gabe McKeever, Linde Ohmes and Jenny Webster. "These people have been helping out so much," he said. "They've been doing an amazing job.”
