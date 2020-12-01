Do you need help getting into the holiday spirit? A festive evening crafting personalized ornaments with your loved ones can do the trick.
Consider visiting your local arts and crafts store to pick up some durable materials. Remember, these relics will decorate your Christmas tree each year, so try to use high-quality items.
If you have children, include them in the custom ornament builds. With this tradition, you will witness their creativity and crafting skills progress year after year. Store the decorations in sealed packaging to protect the paint or materials used for the creation. Once your little ones grow and begin having kids of their own, handing them down so they decorate their trees is a wholesome milestone.
Here are some fun ideas to get you started as you build a new holiday tradition.
COOKIE-CUTTER ORNAMENTS
Find brass or steel Christmas-themed cookie cutters at your local grocery store or hobby outlet. You will need a hot glue gun to adhere the materials to a high-quality paper. Choose an ornament backing that is festive for a holiday like one featuring trees or jingle bells.
Allow the cookie cutter to completely bond to the page before using a small blade to cut around the edges. You can then use acrylic paints or glitter to create an exciting design to display on the tree. Once the decorations are in place, make a loop out of ribbon or twine, then glue it on the ornament’s back to hang.
REDECORATE STORE-BOUGHT ORNAMENTS
Consider redesigning old store-bought ornaments you already own. Find materials like glitter, paint markers or stencils to customize the project and give old decorations a new life. Children can use lessons learned when creating Easter eggs by dipping frosted ornaments into cups of paint, crafts glue, water and gel food coloring.
Simply drop the globes into the mixture to create attractive displays.
ELF DOOR
If the Elf on the Shelf visits your home each Christmas, consider building an elf door ornament to act as its entry portal. Kids will enjoy the view of their stuffed buddy’s gate to the North Pole, which he accesses to visit with Santa. You may find plain door ornaments kits and use your imagination to give it an attractive flair with varying colors, a mini wreath and lights.
