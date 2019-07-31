It’s almost back-to-school season, but kids aren’t the only ones who can enjoy learning something new this fall.
Members of the community at all walks of life can continue their education through basic courses offered by Wichita State University’s Community Education Office. The courses do not count for college credit, but that means no tests or homework for enrollees.
“You purely are learning for the enjoyment of learning,” said Kim Moore, director of workforce, professional and community education. “It’s a really good way for people to get the information they need and not have to worry about all the other things that go along with taking college credits.”
Courses cover a wide range of topics, including business and finance, arts and crafts, and history and current events. A majority of the in-person courses are under $100, ranging up to $150.
A history course called Famous Kansans will go beyond commonly known Kansans like President Dwight Eisenhower and Amelia Earhart to cover people who have made an impact around the world.
It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday for four weeks, beginning October 22. The course’s fee is $69.
Some simple courses are only in-session for one or two weeks, while other more difficult ones — such as foreign language classes — last up to 12 weeks.
“You’re never too old to learn,” Moore said. “[Learning] stimulates the mind. It’s been proven to be very beneficial to health. And also, it gives you the opportunity to interact with people that have similar interests.”
Several courses are also available online through WSU’s partnership with Ed2Go, a coursework website. Many online courses cover skills related to computer software, and range from about $60 to over $300.
WSU also offers day trips as part of its community education program, beginning in September with the South Central Kansas Treasure Hunt. Participants will explore cities like Wellington and Arkansas City to visit museums and unique businesses in the region. The day trips cost just over $100.
To register or find out more information for specific courses, visit www.wichita.edu/communityeducation. You can also stay up-to-date on the available community education courses and day trips by signing up for an email list on the site.
For information, contact the Community Education Office at (316) 978-3731 or email Manager Linda Ambler at linda.ambler@wichita.edu.
