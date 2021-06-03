Ken Swinney doesn’t consider himself a barbecue expert, but he has picked up quite an education in how to cook it during the past 10 years.
He put that knowledge to good use in 2019 when he won the Backyard Barbecue division of Derby’s Smoke on the Plains event.
It was the first time he entered such a competition, too.
“It was just years of practice,” he said. “Barbecue is a lot of trial and error.”
He said the important thing is to know how to “tweak things.”
Swinney doesn’t have any formal cooking training, but he did watch a lot of the “BBQ Pitmasters” TV show along with doing his research. But mostly he has been getting his smoker out at least once every 30 to 45 days and fine-tuning his craft. He even cooks during the winter months, including making a prime rib Christmas dinner.
He gets a lot of feedback from friends and family on what works and what doesn’t.
Now that the 62-year-old Derby resident is fully retired after a 40-year career in the grain business, he has the time and energy to focus on his barbecue skills.
And while he states that there is “no bad barbecue,” to win a competition you have to take extra steps to up your cooking game.
That includes using special wood, such as pecan, oak or hickory, depending on the flavor wanted.
And when Swinney cooks competitive chicken, he goes through the timely process of taking the skin off, scraping the fat off its back side and then putting it back on so that when a bite is taken, the whole skin doesn’t come off in one piece, like it normally would.
Swinney likes to cook chicken thighs because, as he said, they don’t take long to cook and they don’t generally dry out.
PICKING WINNERS IS UP TO THE JUDGES
In the more informal backyard division that Swinney takes part in, the fare only involves pork ribs and chicken.
However, the event’s Kansas City Barbeque Society division involves cooking four meats which, for Swinney, would mean another cooker – or a bigger one – and a lot more preparation time.
Of course, selecting a “winner” is a subjective process and it’s all up to the judges. The touring pros know that and adjust their flavor to regional choices.
The Carolinas like more of a vinegar flavor while the Tennessee area goes for a sweeter taste, he said.
For now, Swinney is “not quite ready” to hit the road as he likes the more causal backyard barbecue style.
And the High Park site is just a few blocks away from where he lives in east Derby, making it convenient.
A barbecue cook can work with time or temperature – or a combination of both.
Swinney likes to keep track of temperature and, for him, cooking between 225 and 250 degrees is the sweet spot he’s looking for.
“One of the most important things is a ‘good heat,’” he said.
Appearance is vital and he works on that, too.
“You have to make it look good,” he said.
He’s careful to get the color of his creation just right, and place it carefully on a lettuce leaf in the presentation container the judges get.
There was no Derby barbecue event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back, although some events have been cancelled for this year.
While the event is competitive, there’s a lot of friendship, too, which he likes.
“I’m real glad we’re going to have it again,” he said. “I do enjoy it and it’s a good thing to have for the area to bring a lot of people in.”
