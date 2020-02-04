Alex Slivka spent 34 years as one of the only masters of watch and clock repair in his native Kazakhstan, a central Asian country and former Soviet republic. Three years ago, he came to the United States and in December opened Around The Clock watch, clock and jewelry repair at 629 N. Baltimore in Derby.
Slivka had been working at kiosks in Wichita’s Towne East and Towne West malls before opening his Derby shop.
His clientele often own watches and clocks that have more sentimental than monetary value – people who appreciate and care about the value of mechanized timepieces.
Slivka’s shop is equipped to do it all – from something as simple as battery replacement or adjusting the links in a watchband, to manufacturing replacement watch parts as small as a tenth or one hundredth of an inch.
He sees a “fair amount” of clocks, as well, for things including tuning and chime adjustments. Slivka also offers his services to smaller Kansas towns – Lindsborg and McPherson, for instance – as one of the few in the area who can work on grandfather clocks.
Slivka’s son Mark, who helps at the shop, said his father worked on a 300-year-old grandfather clock for a customer in Lindsborg a few months ago.
“Customers are very excited that he can come to their homes, extract the mechanism and then return it without them having to bring the entire clock to him,” Mark said.
The Slivkas are optimistic about their new business.
“Since opening [in December], without much advertising, the business has done quite well,” Mark said.
Alex Slivka was taught primarily by an uncle who was getting on in years and wanted to pass down the knowledge. Because Slivka was one of the only masters in Kazakhstan, he had a large customer base and was often invited to do repairs on the Presidential collection of watches and clocks.
In 2017, Slivka, his wife and daughter, a student at Derby High School, came to the United States through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which makes randomly selected immigrant visas available to individuals from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.
The family joined Mark, who came to the United States several years earlier as a high school foreign exchange student then graduated from WSU last fall.
Mark acknowledged the challenges his family has experienced in the move, but also sees opportunity.
“My father’s having to start from the ground up, but being a master in his field here in the United States, we see prospects for development,” he said. “The social circles are different, but he’s starting to get into some of the workings of the people here. The challenge of English can sometimes get in the way, but it’s getting there.”
Mark noted that the cost of services in the United States are “much more” than in Kazakhstan, which has made it difficult for his father to determine how much to charge for his services.
“He [Alex Slivka] doesn’t like to charge much, or what feels like much, so the services he offers are far [less expensive] than you would find anywhere else – at least for now,” Mark said. “In terms of watch repair, I don’t think there is anyone left that does it, and he does it all here.”
One of the biggest differences the Slivkas have noticed between the two countries is the weather – and on that front the United States is on the plus side.
“Kazakhstan gets quite cold in the winter, close to negative 55 degrees Fahrenheit with a lot of snow,” Mark said, “so it’s easier here.”
Mark plans on staying in the United States and applying for citizenship and is hopeful that it will be in the future for his family as well.
“It depends on whether they are able to put themselves on a similar footing as they had [in Kazakhstan], of being able to bring income and build up their life here. It’s a personal goal, it’s a process.”
