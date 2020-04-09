The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends straightforward cleaning measures to reduce our chances of contracting COVID-19. Follow the simple tips below to ensure your home stays as safe and healthy as possible.
Cleaning and Disinfecting
If surfaces are dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
For effective disinfection, use diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol and common EPA-registered household disinfectants.
Diluted household bleach solutions can be used if appropriate for the surface, but always follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation.
The CDC states that unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
How to Prepare a Bleach Solution
Follow these mixing instructions to create an effective bleaching solution: 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon of water; or 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water.
Other Products
Products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens claims are expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on data for harder to kill viruses, according to the CDC.
For soft, porous surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs and drapes, the CDC recommends you remove visible contamination if present and clean with appropriate cleaners indicated for use on these surfaces.
Protective Equipment
When cleaning your home or office, be sure to wear disposable gloves for all parts of the cleaning process, including handling trash.
Additional equipment might be required based on the cleaning or disinfectant products being used and whether there is a risk of splash. Always remove your gloves and gowns carefully to avoid contamination of the wearer and the surrounding area.
Wash your hands immediately after removing the gloves for extra protection.
Doing Laundry
Performing laundry properly is an important aspect of keeping your family’s health in good shape. Wash items in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and then dry items completely.
Do not shake dirty laundry, as doing so can increase the possibility of dispersing virus through the air. Dirty laundry that has been in contact with an ill person can be washed with other people’s items, according to the CDC. Be sure to clean and disinfect hampers or other carts used for transporting laundry.
Protective Measures
Avoiding COVID-19 requires smart hygiene and consistent protective measures. There are many simple steps you can take to protect yourself, your family and friends. Follow the steps below to give yourself the best chance of preventing the onset of COVID-19.
Wash Your Hands
Clean hands can be the key to making it through the coronavirus pandemic as healthy as possible. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, experts recommend using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. When using sanitizer, cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Social Distancing
Experts also recommend avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
Social distancing means keeping reasonable space between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.
This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick. Avoid large crowds and public gatherings to cut down your risk of contracting the virus. This also includes staying home from work or school if you’re sick. Think about others who you may be putting at risk and make the responsible decision.
Wear a Face mask if You Are Sick
If you are sick, you should wear a face mask when you are around other people. Also put on a mask before entering a health care provider’s office.
If you are not able to wear a face mask, try your best to fully cover your coughs and sneezes. Recommend that people who are caring for you wear a face mask if they enter your room.
Clean and Disinfect
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces on a daily basis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cleaning and disinfecting tables, tablets, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
If surfaces are dirty, clean them by using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
