Working for the city of Derby as a multimedia specialist/graphic designer, Justin Miller has gotten to know the community well and become immersed in the city.
That exposure led Miller to an idea – an idea he pursued in his spare time during the current COVID-19 pandemic – that manifested itself in the form of a Derby Coloring Book, officially released May 3 on amazon.com.
“Attending different events, I thought with everyone stuck at home it would be fun to create something that maybe people could access easily – familiar places [where] they had been – to color,” Miller said.
Miller said he was inspired by adult coloring books while creating his own, wanting to make something that would provide some relief during a stressful situation.
On top of featuring many Derby-specific designs that can be customized, the book also includes a number of uplifting messages throughout to help as a morale booster.
“It’s kind of an easy thing to take your mind off everything and get lost in the coloring book. It’s the kind of thing I thought would be fun for not only kids, but adults as well. It’s an easy thing to do and relax with,” Miller said. “I tried to incorporate many different aspects of Derby, so I’ve got sporting events. I tried to incorporate the military, so I illustrated a refueler flying over Derby. It’s an assortment of different, familiar Derby items. Then, there’s also several inspirational quotes interlaced between all the illustrations.”
Miller began illustrating pages piecemeal during his free time in the evenings – as he has remained busy working with the city through the current situation.
Design-wise, Miller said his work for the city tends to have more corporate elements (from web design to city signage to infrastructure logos), but he wanted to experiment with some different styles for his coloring book.
“Most of my work for the city is more of that corporate style and this is more of a hand-done illustration,” Miller said. “This was all done on my iPad. It was more of a creative excuse to do more hand-done illustration.”
Working with Amazon to publish the book was a fairly straightforward process, too. While Miller handled all the design, the books are made print-to-order through Amazon and officially are available for $8 through the online retailer.
Creating a follow-up will depend on public demand, as Miller categorized his first coloring book as a “test run.” However, if people are receptive to the book, then he said he would consider making another version – aiming to be a small escape during difficult times.
“I hope that people can see a familiar place or familiar scene and maybe it’ll take them back to visiting that place and it being a good memory,” Miller said. “Then, they can get lost in coloring a page and kind of take their mind off things a little bit.”
