Relationships are at the core of Circles Derby, an initiative that brings together families in poverty ready to change their situations, with a community of volunteer allies to help them with goals, education, and stability.
The weekly group meetings where circle leaders [program participants] and their volunteer allies share a meal, meet one-on-one and form those relationships, have not been possible during the last several months, so volunteers and staff have worked around the obstacles and used the time to plan for a relaunch of the in-person format.
“The best-case scenario is to relaunch the program in January,” said Circles Executive Director Mandy Rohr, who recently retired as Derby Middle School assistant principal.
Participants in the program must be ready, able and willing to work out of poverty, not be homeless, be drug and alcohol free for at least six months, have any mental health issues addressed, not in an abusive situation, and take a 12-week Circle Leader training class before starting the 18-month program.
Currently there are about six circle leaders participating.
“We’re kind of small right now because we haven’t been able to have a class due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Charlene Mathis, a Circles Derby co-founder and volunteer ally.
“At least once or twice a year Claudia [Peebler, another co-founder] has taught a class that brings new circle leaders into the organization. That is one thing that we hope for in the next several months – that we will have a new class and bring more people into the program.”
Former circle leader Eve Hurt is employed as the program’s coach. She has been meeting weekly by phone and video calls with leaders to “get their goals and see where they’re at.” Hurt also meets by phone weekly with the allies, and allies meet by phone weekly with their leaders.
When she started as a leader with Circles Derby more than two years ago, Hurt was living in poverty with her three children. Now a high school graduate and employed as Circles Derby coach, she is taking college courses for an associate degree in social work.
“When I started Circles, I didn’t care how I got my money … I didn’t care if I had to go to food banks to get food every week,” Hurt related. “I started Circles and I realized I had to do this on my own. I have been managing my own bills. I haven’t been to a food bank or a church for help in three years.”
Hurt is also anxious to get back to the in-person meetings and is looking at doing one-on-one meetings with leaders “maybe in a public park” until the relaunch.
Rohr gives Hurt credit for keeping things going through her contacts with leaders and allies during the difficult months and is using the time to get resources in place for a return to the weekly meeting format.
“Technology is great, but it can’t replace face-to-face human contact,” Rohr said. “That’s a very integral part of Circles that you have to be able to do for the program to be successful.”
Mathis and Peebler echo Rohr’s analysis.
Acknowledging that the program has been fortunate that “Eve has stepped up and is making the contacts,” Mathis explained that one of the key components of Circles is the sense of community.
“The circle leaders actually get to bond when they are in the class with Claudia and at the weekly meetings. It is really fun to watch how they interact – there’s more smiles, there’s more comfort as time goes on,” she said.
Peebler added that the meals which are served at the weekly meetings have been missed on several fronts.
“It is not only a chance to serve nutritious food and model what a good diet is, but also a good social activity and helps the leaders budget since it is one meal they don’t have to prepare or purchase.”
People in poverty are often so focused on the survival of their own family they become very isolated, so every circle leader has a volunteer ally – a “specific, intentional friend who is there to listen as these circle leaders are leading themselves out of poverty,” Rohr said.
As Circles Derby prepares to return to in-person meetings, Rohr and others are working to recruit and train the volunteers who will be needed for a successful relaunch.
“We definitely need volunteers going forward,” Rohr said.
The volunteer ally is an 18-month commitment with an application process and training.
“Allies need to be good listeners and non-judgmental, to walk alongside the circle leader and encourage and affirm, just be their friend,” Mathis said.
Rohr added: “[Allies] are people who are middle or upper-middle class willing to learn what it’s like to be in poverty and to open their mind to that, to know they [leaders] have a lot of grit and intelligence and to listen to their story.”
There are many other volunteer opportunities within the five Circles resource teams, ranging from moving household items, providing transportation, preparing and serving meals, and household repairs, to tapping into community resources and helping address “big picture” issues.
“If you have a strength or a skill and want to address poverty in our community, contact us and we’ll put you to work,” Rohr said.
For information about Circles Derby or to volunteer, contact: Mandy Rohr, 316-640-4844, mrohr81@gmail.com, or Claudia Peebler, 316-788-2140, cpeebler@att.net
