Kristina and Jason Roby, like most married couples, don’t always agree. They talk over each other in equal parts finishing each other’s sentences and correcting each other’s stories or memories. And the jokes are nonstop as they sit in the Pizza John’s restaurant that has remained largely unchanged since the 1980s.
But their work continuing the Pizza John’s legacy started by Kristina’s father, John McCulloch, in 1969 makes all the disagreement and stress of running a busy pizzeria worth it.
“It’s enjoyable, but it’s stressful,” Jason said. “You know, you not only have the owner you have to worry about — I always want to keep him happy — but the customers, too.”
There are few Derby residents who would remember a time before Pizza John’s. The now-legendary pizzeria has been a part of Derby’s history for 50 years — a third of the city’s 150-year history.
That long history in the community has led to a deep connection between pizza makers and pizza eaters. As we sit down to talk, Kristina is working to coordinate sending frozen pizzas to a longtime Pizza John’s fan in Texas.
“They’re trying to get pizzas to their 90-year-old matriarch in Texas,” she said. “We’ve had [customers] from birth — the birthdays and baby showers — to funerals.”
“Lots of families, this is just a tradition for them,” Jason said. “You get to share that with them. It’s a lot of fun, and it makes it worth it.”
But 50 years is a long time for any business, especially in the food industry. Things change — from the buildings and people to the ingredients.
Evolution of a Derby treasure
Pizza John’s started as Pizza Derby in 1969. John McCulloch, along with a partner, started the business for about $3,000, hoping to get in on the pizza trend.
At the time, Derby was a one-stoplight town with few restaurants or attractions. But Pizza John, as he was affectionately called, came to town with a splash.
“His ads were funny,” Kristina said, holding an old ad for Pizza Derby that was printed soon after the restaurant opened. On it, there was a fairly racy picture of a girl. “Those always crack me up.”
Even on those old ads, the address was the same as it is today. The name, however, was changed early on. People weren’t just going to Pizza Derby for good pizza. They were going to see Pizza John.
Today, Pizza John remains mostly behind the scenes as his daughter and son-in-law keep things running. He still has lots of opinions, but mostly asks for his pizzeria to remain as unchanged as possible.
But after 50 years, change is bound to happen.
“It’s supposed to taste the same,” Kristina said. “As much is it can for how everything changes. You have to have the right products, but sometimes that’s impossible — sometimes they stop making them.”
Jason recalls trying to find a new cherry pepper brand to replace the one Pizza John’s used for 20 years. It took eight tries.
“People say, ‘Well, couldn’t you just go to Dillons and get a little jar of them?’” he recalled. “Yeah, but we use three to four gallons of them a day.”
With how long Pizza John’s has been a part of Derby, Kristina and Jason said they feel the pressure to keep things consistent — just as how they’d be remembered from 10, 20 or even 30 years ago.
“Neither one of us wants to be the one that spirals this airplane into the dirt,” Jason said.
But so far, Pizza John’s has done nothing but soared, even as it grows older.
Pizza known around the world
Long known as a Derby treasure, Pizza John’s is gaining traction outside of city limits – in some cases, far outside.
Thanks to media attention surrounding Wichita-area pizza competitions and Pizza John’s 50th anniversary, which was officially in March, more people are finding their way to Pizza John’s than ever.
“We were seeing strangers,” Kristina said. “It kind of got to the point there for a bit where you would see your regulars and say, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m trying to get to you.’”
Most of these are from Wichita, venturing south based on good reviews or word of mouth. But Pizza John’s has fans far outside of Wichita — or even Kansas. Kristina said Facebook fans of the shop hail from 14 different countries.
Jason said he’s felt that effect as he’s traveled — from the Caribbean to Albuquerque.
“I was on a flight from Denver to Albuquerque, and I just [was wearing] an old Pizza John’s shirt,” he said. “The woman in front of me turned around and peeked over the seat.”
She knew the phone number by heart, even though she hadn’t had the pizza in years.
“11,000 feet, flying over the Rockies, and I’ve got a woman who knows our pizza,” Jason said.
Kristina said they like to remain pretty humble about Pizza John’s. But they love it when people do take the time to tell them what her father’s pizzeria means to them.
“My kids don’t call and say, ‘I really miss your meatloaf, mom,’ but some lady in China did,” she said.
To 50 more years
Kristina and John said they would like to mostly keep things running the way they are, but admit there are some things that might have to change, including the location, which is still rented after 50 years.
“That part’s insane,” Kristina said.
But Kristina said Pizza John’s has been the one constant throughout her life. Even through family moves, life changes and marriage, the store has remained the same.
“It’s the only place that I’ve ever always lived,” she said. “I don’t want to ruin it. I don’t want to ruin it for us — or anyone else.”
Jason said he would like to continue adding to the menu as tastes change, but wants to do so slowly to ensure quality always stays high. He said he’d also love to eventually figure out how to ship frozen pizzas to those who grew up with Pizza John’s but now live far away.
“I’d love to figure out how to do it, and we’ve got plenty of people we could test it on,” he said.
But mostly, Derby pizza fans can expect Pizza John’s to remain the same as it always has been — a testament to the vision and personality of Pizza John himself.
“We’re not here to reinvent the wheel,” Jason said. “We just want to keep it spinning.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.