With Derby’s BBQ fest returning after a pandemic-related hiatus, festival-goers can expect to see some familiar events and attractions.
Those attractions include carnival rides hosted by WEEE Entertainment and the “Toss Like a Boss” cornhole tournament hosted by the Derby Recreation Commission. Both of these features were added at the last festival in 2019.
WEEE Entertainment, based in Ford, Kan., will organize carnival activities and rides at the the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest, with 13 total rides for a range of age groups. Those rides include a ferris wheel, tilt-a-whirl, swings, and more.
Chris Williamson, owner of WEEE Entertainment, said his company was drawn to Derby’s summer barbecue festival because they frequently provide carnival rides at fall events in the area.
“I believe [2019] was a good start,” said Chris Williamson, owner of WEEE Entertainment. “It was the first year for us, so I can only see it getting better.”
Williamson said the festival has added two new kids’ rides: a tractor ride and a motorcycle ride.
“They’re like umbrella rides,” he said. “But 2020 was kind of rough on the entertainment business as a whole, so you can’t expect people to jump right into giving loans for entertainment. It takes quite a bit to buy a new ride.”
“We as owners want to feel out and see how revenues and the communities are going to do before taking off a big bite with a new feature.”
Carnival games and concessions will also be available.
The carnival will be set up each day of the festival, June 10 to 12, at Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Rd. Operating hours are from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to
10 p.m. on Saturday.
Entry will cost $3 per ride or $25 for an all-you-can ride wristband.
Additional parking for the carnival will be available in the field south of the carnival and in the Calvary Baptist Church parking lot.
“We look forward to it. It’s always a plus to have a good weekend,” Williamson said. “I believe that Wichita, Derby and the surrounding communities are probably ready to get out and start doing stuff again.”
The DRC’s Toss Like a Boss Cornhole Tournament is set from
6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at High Park, 2801 James St. Participants will compete in pairs, with prizes going to the first and second place teams.
Registration is $30 per team, with space limited to only 16 teams. Registration must be submitted on www.derbyrec.com by June 9. The competition is co-ed and open for ages 16 to 99.
