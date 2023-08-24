Making connections through international study and global education is a passion that has grown in Derby High School alumnus Kya Crocker through her family and an early love of travel.
Crocker, who graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in anthropology, spent a year as a Fullbright Scholar in Taiwan, where she taught English to seventh and eighth grade students. She and her five siblings were raised in a multi-cultural environment. Her mother is from the Philippines and her father is African American. The family moved frequently for her father’s military career – Derby, Italy and now Arizona.
“Our world is getting more and more connected. There’s always been issues going on, but education is a way to bridge those gaps,” Crocker said.
Before going to Taiwan, Crocker thought she knew Mandarin Chinese, the language spoken in Taiwan, fairly well. She found out studying it and mastering it in conversation were very different things.
“The toughest thing, I’d have to say, was the language barrier. Two of my roommates spoke Chinese fluently and there is a real push for Taiwan to become a bi-lingual country by 2030, so many people spoke English,” Crocker said.
The people of Taiwan are 97% Han Chinese ethnically, so Crocker felt like she tended to stand out in appearance. People would notice her curly hair.
Crocker’s schedule in Taiwan included teaching at a designated school three days a week, planning for one day, and then traveling in the ETA on the Go program to different schools in the county once a week to give an English lesson. While COVID-19 travel restrictions were in place and she could not travel outside the country, getting to visit the different schools and explore the islands of Taiwan was an incredible experience.
“This definitely started the spark for me to study global education,” Crocker said.
Up until then, her career path was unsure as she studied anthropology at KSU. She knew she liked teaching after having worked as a teacher’s assistant for two years during her undergrad.
“I want to work at the university setting. Eventually I’d like to create and facilitate programs for international students helping set them up for success in our society,” Crocker said.
She recalls how she served a similar role for her grandparents who immigrated from the Philippines, helping them to acclimate to a new country while growing up.
“My ideal job really would be to work as an international student coordinator. I would describe myself as someone who likes to build people up via support for others,” Crocker said.
Crocker described herself as a lifelong student and to the students at her alma mater, Derby High School, she offered these words of encouragement:
“There’s so much out there and if you get the opportunity to try something, and you feel a little scared, I say go for it,” Crocker said.
“There’s so much for you to discover about yourself, about the world, how it all works. You’ve got to put your foot out there, even if it’s a little daunting. College is, I know it’s cliché, a great opportunity to get out there and meet people that are different from you.”
