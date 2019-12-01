Residents tested their detective skills during a murder mystery based on real events from Derby’s past. Set in the Derby Library Community Room, participants in “Blood in the River: A Murder Mystery in Derby” heard the story of an infant who was found dead in the Arkansas River in 1898.
The child, whose birth was initially kept secret, was born out of wedlock to the descendants of two rival farmers. The drama of the situation shook the town as residents scrambled to find the murderer.
“At this time, Derby was a typical midwestern town: good, Christian values and very conservative in style,” said Alyssa Larue, youth services coordinator for the library. “Lots of families started here.”
Using newspaper archives, the mystery largely followed historical details, including the list of suspects. But since the crime was never solved in real life, Larue had to choose a perpetrator for the mystery based on known details.
“This is a crazy story, and we actually don’t know what happened,” she said. Larue also slightly altered names in the story out of respect for any living descendants.
Participants were assigned character cards that represented real people from Derby’s history as they entered. Those people were not necessarily involved with the events of the mystery, but Larue said the character cards help people get immersed in the story.
Following a brief introduction and explanation of rules, individuals searched for clues across four study rooms that were transformed for the event: a saloon, a doctor’s office, a police station, and the bedroom where the infant was born.
The historic atmosphere in each room was bolstered by 19th and early 20th-century props provided by the Derby Historical Society.
Choosing from a prepared list of 10 suspects, participants then submitted written responses explaining who they believed murdered the infant and why.
Emily Ostmeyer was named the winner by identifying the correct suspect, providing ample evidence and turning in her answer sheet quickly.
Responsible for writing and organizing the library’s murder mystery programs, Larue said planning the historical mystery was different than those in the past because it required research into real events.
“This one’s kind of cool because we get to bring a real news story to life,” she said.
The library hosted two more installments of “Blood on the River: A Murder Mystery in Derby,” one in April with about 40 participants and one in May for only city officials and 150th celebration committee members.
