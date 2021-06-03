Derby native Corey Aurell does not do anything halfway – whether it’s his job as a new-construction inspector, his custom woodworking business, or his prowess at the grill.
Aurell, 39, “always had a knack around the kitchen,” but credits his time working for brothers Carl and C.A. Huskey at their Haysville heating and air business for his barbecue skills.
“They always barbecued, and it was great-tasting food,” he said with fondness for the brothers who died last year within a month of each other. “They wouldn’t sell me the farm, but they’d give me little tips. They are the fellas who got me into barbecue.”
Aurell really started “tinkering” with barbecue in 2008 when “my wife and I got together, and I acquired my first smoker.”
Today that smoker has grown to four, and about “five other grills and a Blackstone Hibachi giant griddle I got about three weeks ago.”
“I do smoked meatloaf and smoked lobster and seafood, [and] I smoke vegetables for my salsa,” he said, adding that he does 90 percent of the cooking at home.
“My wife can throw down pretty good, but she usually leaves it up to me. I make Pho [Vietnamese rice noodle soup], my own egg rolls, stuff like that. I’m just well-rounded in the kitchen I guess.”
Aurell has been in the the last three Backyard BBQ contests in Derby and is looking forward to the return of the competition this year.
“I didn’t take it seriously the first year,” he admitted sheepishly.
“I didn’t know what I was walking into – I thought it was a giant tailgate thing.”
He quickly learned how serious the competitions are.
The event begins the Friday (June 11) of the Smoke on the Plains festival when the entrants have their “sealed-up, unadulterated meat checked in to make sure nothing has been done to it before cooking.” Then the grills are fired up and the cooking begins for the Saturday (June 12) judging.
“They provide a [presentation] box with a number on it, so you have to really take care of it throughout the event,” Aurell said, adding that the judges begin their evaluation before they even take a taste.
“You can have the best tasting piece of meat, but if that [presentation] box doesn’t look good, then you’re already docked points. For my pork spareribs, I cut them down St. Louis style, all even. When the judges open the box, everything has got to look pretty symmetrical.”
The rule of thumb is the meat must be on something – lettuce, for instance – which also must be well-presented.
The 6-foot-5-inch Aurell described how he cuts off the bottom of the lettuce, rolls it in plastic wrap, and lets it cool before slicing it.
“Then I take the circles cut the same thickness, lay them on the bottom of the box and let them open, and it makes a nice bed for the meat. You should see my fruit,” he added with a hearty laugh.
Aurell’s Brew-BQ – his team’s name – was inspired by the tailgate party atmosphere of the competitions.
“Everybody’s kind of acquaintances, everybody says ‘hi’, next thing you know you’re having a beer with that guy, hence the name.”
“At work and around I always try to inspire people to barbecue more, and I help them out with ingredients and to get going and then I’ll take them to the competitions to see what it’s about,” he said.
“My name’s been called three times,” he says coyly when asked about past competition awards. “When I win the whole Backyard BBQ championship I’ll consider going into the pros.”
In addition to being a barbecue entrant this year, Aurell’s Spring Creek Epoxyworks, a side business he co-owns with Jason Anderson, is making the competition trophies.
“If you take me back [21 years] to high school wood shop and tell me I’m going to have a wood shop in my garage, and be barbecuing and cooking, and stuff like that, I’d tell you you’re full of [it],” he reminisced with amusement.
