With their sights set on gaining more space to handle growth, officials at Mulvane-based Carson Bank are planning to move their Derby branch.
The bank site is currently at 201 E. Madison, but by year’s end should be in a new home at 255 N. Rock in the former Fidelity Bank building.
“We have some work to do,” Frank Carson IV, president and CEO of Carson Bank, said of the move. There won’t be any major structural changes to the building, but there will be interior and exterior work in order for it to meet its brand standards.
The East Madison site is 1,200 square feet and the new one will be about 2,700 square feet. In the past three years, the bank has added four new positions in Derby and is simply out of room.
Officials considered adding on to the building, but it wasn’t feasible. They also looked at other sites along K-15 and Rock Road, but the one selected made the most sense.
It has the needed parking and three drive-through lanes along with being in sound shape.
Carson Bank won’t own the building, but is going into a long-term lease. It will seek to sell the East Madison building, which was just remodeled about six years ago.
The bank has been in a recent growth mode, with its commercial lending side especially strong, Carson said, along with its mortgages. It also has an insurance division, which is doing well, too.
In all, the bank has $125 million in assets with 35 full-time equivalent employees on the bank side and five FTEs on the insurance side. It plans to hire more staff in the next 12 to 24 months.
Stressing customer service
Carson said the bank didn’t want to move far and the new site is only a mile away. It certainly wanted to be poised for more Derby-related business.
“The Derby community has been fantastic for us and we want to continue to invest here,” he said.
It has a strong customer base and it makes sense to be where they are, he said.
The bank has carved out a niche in a highly competitive industry by being service-oriented, he said.
“When clients have a problem they want to call someone they know,” he said. “Service is the only thing we can offer. That’s what makes us different from the big banks.”
Carson estimates that 95 percent of his customers have his personal cell phone number and will call him when he’s needed.
“You’re not done at 5 p.m. You get calls in the evening or on Saturday,” he said.
That’s not usually the case at a big bank.
The bank was originally chartered as Mulvane State Bank in 1886 and purchased in 1949 by F.L. Carson and his son, F.L. Carson Jr.
In their memory, the bank was renamed Carson Bank in 2008.
Carson’s father, Frank L. Carson III, 67, serves as chairman of the board and still works at the bank.
The family has deep roots in the area as Carson can trace his mother’s side of the family back to the late 1880s in Mulvane.
Not interested in being sold
Carson, 39, and his wife Kourtney both went to Mulvane High School and live just four blocks from the main branch.
“It really is small-town banking,” he said. “That’s the enjoyable part of it. You get to meet and know so many people.”
With its small asset size, the family bank may be seeking more development through an acquisition, but is not willing to be sold.
“We have an unbelievable group of talented people here and growth is what is on our minds,” he said.
A lot has changed in the business and Carson said the bank is changing, too, as in-person customer traffic has been steadily dropping.
Even the drive-through traffic has lessened as more customers do their banking online or with their phones. In addition, paychecks are now mostly direct deposit.
However, it’s still necessary to have the bricks-and-mortar bank buildings, he said.
Along with providing the bank with a visible presence in town, many customers – both old and young – still like to come into a lobby and bank in person, he said.
Along with its Derby branch and its headquarters in Mulvane at 122 W. Main, Carson Bank has a branch at 1305 N. Rock in Mulvane, also known as the “clocktower branch,” and one in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood at 4641 E. Douglas.
