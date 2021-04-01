Two Derby families who, in separate remembrance events, sent helium-filled balloons with letters attached, were recently contacted that they had been found in Florida and Pennsylvania.
FLORIDA
The first balloon was launched May 18, 2020, by the Casey family – Joey, Becky and their six children – in honor of their premature twins, Chance and Lane, who died shortly after birth in 2009.
“I went into labor early,” Becky Casey said. “They were born on the 18th, weighed 9 and 11 ounces, and died on the 19th.”
Casey, a special education math teacher at Derby North Middle School, said the family always gets “little toys and presents to leave for them” at El Paso Cemetery on May 18. Last year her 8-year-old daughter Hadley wanted to do a balloon launch “to send cards to them in heaven.”
“Everyone helped make the cards and we got mylar balloons from Dollar Tree to attach them to,” she said. The note read:
“Hi! My brothers Chance and Lane are in Heaven. They were born premature 11 years ago. I never got to meet them, but I love and miss them very much! We did a balloon launch to send them some love to Heaven. If this card doesn’t make it to Heaven, but makes it somewhere else, we would love to know where it ended up. Please contact my mommy and let us know.”
It was eight months later when Casey got a call from Elgin Air Force Base in Florida, and by that time she had “kind of forgotten about it.”
“I got the call in January, and when I saw the Florida number, with all the scam calls and things, I didn’t call it back right away,” she said. “But when I heard the message about ‘balloon, and heaven,’ I called back.”
Elgin AFB has a lot of hunting and fishing grounds, and the balloon and note had been found by a hunter who took it to the base.
“I was extremely surprised it had been found … and how far away (Elgin AFB) is,” she said. “Hadley was very excited. They mailed the card back, and I was amazed at how good of shape it was in,” she said.” The paper was a little brown and dirty looking, but we had covered it with clear packing tape.”
PENNSYLVANIA
About the time the Casey family was marveling over the call from Florida, one of about 50 balloons launched in the Kooser family’s annual tribute to son Braxton was making its way to Pittsburgh, Penn.
Rob and Alana Kooser’s oldest son died Jan. 26, 2013, at the age of 14 in a car accident in which he was a passenger. Since then, the family – including his two younger brothers, Brody and Brecken – and friends have launched balloons with a tag that includes photos of the high school freshman, a short biography, and an invitation for anyone who finds it to visit his website and share their experience finding one of his balloons.
“The first year there were seven (balloons) found,” Rob Kooser recalled. “In 2015, one was found in Texas and in 2017 one was found in Kentucky, but Pittsburgh is the farthest one has ever been found.”
The first launch in 2013 was in August at the Derby High School stadium where about 300 people launched about 500 balloons. From then on, the annual launch has been Jan. 26 at Hillcrest Cemetery.
On March 2, the Koosers received an email on Braxton’s website from Pittsburgh.
“The day of the launch the wind was blowing southwest, and [the balloon] was found a thousand miles northeast of us,” Rob said with amazement. “I don’t understand how they get up in the jet stream and what helium balloons can do once they get to a certain thousand feet.”
“The person who found it, a gentleman who said his wife found it in their backyard, sent us a note saying they lived in Pittsburgh, Penn., and read the tag [on the balloon] and were thinking of and praying for our family and son,” Alana Kooser said. “He said [in the note] ‘May God remember Braxton eternally in His Kingdom and give consolation to all of you at all times.’ It was very rewarding to read,” she said.
“It has been three or four years since a balloon had been found and someone had contacted us,” Rob added.
“That was an exciting email to read.”
