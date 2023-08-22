This school year (as of July 1, technically), Derby’s Gretchen Pontious is returning to familiar confines – in more than one sense.
Having started her career in secondary education, Pontious, the former Park Hill Elementary principal, is getting back to those roots and heading back to one of her former buildings as the new head principal of Derby High School.
While Pontious received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, she quickly gravitated to secondary education when she started teaching and her previous stint at DHS helped open the door to administration. Admittedly, she noted that is part of what drew her back.
“Although I didn’t go to school here, it’s really where I fell in love with leading. Before that, I didn’t know that I wanted to be a leader,” Pontious said. “When I came here and I was a department chair, it’s just kind of where I fell in love with leading people, not just the teaching part, and so the thought of going back there was very appealing to me.”
Outside of the past three years spent at Park Hill, the bulk of Pontious’ experience has been in secondary education, teaching math at the high school level in Derby, Rose Hill and Arkansas City previously.
Pontious’ husband, Mitchell, was actually the first in the family to work for the Derby school district; he currently serves as a P.E.
teacher at Derby Middle School. While they were living in Rose Hill at the time, given Mitch’s immediate love in working for USD 260 and with their kids coming of school age, Pontious made the plunge as well and they officially moved to Derby.
“I’d heard great things; I knew people loved it here,” Pontious said. “When I went through my first day here, there was one or two teachers who had left Derby and they were coming back, and that spoke very powerfully to me, too.”
Taking over as principal at DHS is a fresh start for Pontious in more ways than one, as she will have a fully new roster of assistant principals joining her this school year as well.
With her assistants, staff and students, Pontious noted making connections is her immediate focus as an administrator. That will help her learn their methods as well as what support they may need/want that she will work to provide.
Pontious’ own mother was a teacher/coach while she was growing up in Andale, which helped put her on this path – noting she had other tremendous teachers in high school and college that helped foster that continued passion for education in keeping her on this career path.
Now, as her own children near high school age (her oldest will be in seventh grade this school year) she is doubling down on that commitment as they will soon be in the position she once was. That goes not just for her own children, but the rest of her “kids” who enter the halls of Derby High School.
“Every hard decision that you have to make, you remember that we’re here for kids and we’re trying to help them,” Pontious said.
“For me, going to the high school, it’s a place my kids are going to go to and I want to make sure that it’s a place I want my kids to go to.”
Having worked at both the elementary and secondary level now, Pontious said she feels like she knows the “whole student” and will be able to use that in best helping the DHS community.
By the time students return to the building, Pontious said she is hopeful leadership can learn the ins and outs to get on the same page toward best serving the students, and she looks forward to the chance to continue those efforts moving forward.
“Every kid can learn, it’s just how they learn. That’s our job to find, to help reach them where they’re at and just kind of preparing them for their future endeavors,” Pontious said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity and the trust that’s been put in me that I can make this transition and I can continue that pattern.”
Now introducing …
Along with Pontious, a whole new host of assistant principals will be joining the staff at Derby High School in the 2023-2024 school year. Below is a look at each, their educational backgrounds and vision for DHS:
Shawn Bennett
Prior work history: Wichita South High School (teacher, 2013-2016), Winfield Middle School (teacher, 2016-2020), Mulvane Middle School (assistant principal/athletic director, 2020-2023)
Hometown: Wichita
Education: B.S. in Health Management (Friends University, 2007), M. Ed. in Sports Management (Wichita State University, 2010), B.S. in Physical Education (WSU, 2012), M. Ed. in Educational Leadership (Fort Hays State University, 2020)
Goals: My goal in the first year is to build as many relationships as possible with staff and students. That will be how I judge the success of the first year. I hope to continue to grow how much I am involved in the community as we already live here and I currently help coach my children's youth sports teams that are based in Derby or through the DRC.
Justin McCubbin
Prior work history: Winfield High School (teacher, 2013-2023)
Hometown: Ponca City, Okla.
Education: B.S. in Education (Oklahoma State University, 2013), M.S. in Education (University of Kansas, 2018)
Goals: Simply put, my goal is to serve the students, staff and DHS principal, Mrs. Pontious, as best I possibly can. Students have had positive learning experiences at DHS and the dedicated staff of teachers, coaches, activity sponsors, support staff and administrators have worked tirelessly to make it so. I only want my presence to enhance and not inhibit these experiences. While I do not have an agenda coming into my first year I do plan to prioritize relationships with students and staff by doing a great deal of listening, getting acquainted with the physical building by walking through it every day, and familiarizing myself with school and district policies.
Michael Moseley
Prior work history: Valley Center High School (teacher, 2011-2023)
Hometown: Reading, Kan.
Education: B.S. in Business Administration (Emporia State University, 2007), B.S. in Business Education (ESU, 2010), M.S. in Educational Administration (ESU, 2023)
Goals: The main focus will be on continuing many of the great traditions that have been established at Derby High School while continuing to innovate instruction and prepare students for their futures. Letting the community have a positive impact in our schools and finding opportunities for students and staff to give back is something I'm passionate about.
Cheryl Parks
Prior work history: Longview Global Academy (teacher, 2008-2011), Conroe High School (teacher, 2011-2019), Porter High School (teacher/science department chair, 2019-2023)*
*All in Texas
Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.
Education: B.A. in Biology (California State University, 1998), M. Ed in Curriculm and Instruction (University of Texas at Tyler, 2012), Principal Certification (Lamar University, 2017)
Goals: My initial goals coming into an assistant principal position at Derby High School are to get to know and make relationships with the Derby school community including the teachers and staff on campus as well as the proud parents of our DHS students. After that, I will work with the rest of the DHS administration and leadership team to implement the Board of Education's directives for the betterment of the students while contributing to their success in high school and beyond. I am ready and excited to be a part of the DHS community as the school has a reputation of being fully embraced and supported by the community with a strong parent involvement in their student's education. This is not the case in every district, especially large districts.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.