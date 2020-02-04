An honor for a longtime council member

City Council member Mark Staats, third from left, was recognized with a photo collage gift at the Dec. 10 meeting for his years of service to the council and the city by Mayor Randy White.
Other council members congratulating him are, from left: Andrew Swindle, Tom Keil, Vaughn Nun, Mayor White, Jack Hezlep, Rocky Cornejo and John McIntosh.
Staats’ term ended on Dec. 31. He was first elected in 2007 and it was calculated that he has attended more than 300 council meetings. In November, he ran for mayor and lost to White.
