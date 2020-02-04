Americans are living longer, and most prefer to age in their own home and community. But there are challenges and costs associated with maintaining that independence. From apps to devices and wearables, healthcare technology is helping more people age in place.
Not surprisingly, 9 out of 10 senior citizens would prefer to stay in their own homes and not go to a nursing home or assisted living facility, according to an AARP study.
A 2015 report by the National Council on Aging says the leading reasons people want to age in place include liking where they live, having friends and family nearby, and not wanting to deal with the inconvenience and expense of moving.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines aging in place as “the ability to live in one’s own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level.’’
When Lin’s 71-year-old husband suffered a mild stroke, they decided to remain in their large Tampa, Florida, home of 40 years.
“Not only does aging in place allow us to keep our current social network and expand upon it,” Lin says, “it gives us the freedom to keep our pets, host friends at home, entertain all the grandkids, and continue with what we enjoy — instead of moving to a facility and being socially isolated and lonely.”
Implications of leaving a home
The emotional effects of leaving one’s home can have serious health implications.
A study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that both social isolation and loneliness are associated with a higher risk of mortality in adults ages 52 and older. Loneliness has been linked to elevated blood pressure, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, and mortality.
Technology offers safety
Aging in place is a lot safer now than even a decade ago due in large part to a wide range of technologies. These include apps that can analyze your home environment and recommend modifications to make it safer, voice-enabled devices that provide easy access to health information and services, and telemedicine that enables at-home patients to connect with healthcare providers.
HomeFit AR is an app that uses a smartphone to scan a room and determine what modifications should be made to ensure safety and mobility. HomeFit AR identifies your home’s design and large appliances, then provides a to-do list to help make your home safe and accessible.
BellPal offers a watch that functions as a medical alert device. Users can choose either a professional protection plan or a friends and family plan. In the event of an emergency, the watch can notify loved ones via their smartphone or a 24/7 monitoring center that can then contact the EMS, police, or fire department as needed. The watch also uses motion detection sensors to recognize if the wearer has fallen.
“All businesses and entrepreneurs need to recognize the growing economic power and potential of the 50-plus market and help create innovative solutions to empower us to live better as we age,” said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins.
Making modifications
When Bob, a 58-year-old resident of Atlanta fell off a ladder and broke his femur and wrist three years ago, he was given two choices by his doctor: undergo rehab at a facility 40 minutes away or modify his home so he could recover and live independently there.
“I’d never thought about being unable to climb up my front porch steps or two flights of stairs in our home,” Bob says.
What modifications are necessary depends on the senior’s home environment and physical needs. Some people may add a first-floor bedroom and bath, while others convert the downstairs kids’ playroom or garage into a bedroom. Adding safety features, such as grab bars and a shower chair, to prevent falls, which become more frequent with aging and can lead to loss of independence.
With a larger number Americans living longer, the idea of aging in place should become a bigger reality for many in the future. But making changes, modifications and an increased use of technology for some could be the difference whether it works in the end.
