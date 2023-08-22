The late Sig Everhart had a dream. And even though he passed away in 2010, he was still able to accomplish that dream.
In 2003, Sig opened Sig’s Gourmet Meats with his wife Ann, son Justin and daughter Kriste. He molded the business after all that he learned from his father, who was a successful hometown grocery store operator. What Sig learned was the importance of never sacrificing quality and always caring for and being grateful to every person that walked through his door.
Maybe the greatest gift Sig passed on to his wife and son, who still operate the business today, was his knowledge and work ethic. His skills he learned from his father, being a superior butcher and things that are important in running a successful business, are still carried on today by Justin and Ann.
“Dad always said give the customer something they can’t get anywhere else. And he knew a business had to adapt to the changing needs of customers,” Justin said.
That explains why 20 years ago Sig’s opened with just 6 different kinds of bratwursts and today, Justin offers over 25 different kinds, with more on the way. Justin says that is just one example of the change in trends today.
“Today people want to break away from the norm - get those niche, unique or neat items,” Justin said.
He says social media has been a big impact on what consumers are asking for.
“People are seeing those new cuts of meat like tomahawk steaks or pork belly burnt ends. And everybody now seems to have a pellet grill or smoker. People are getting a lot more ambitious and not afraid to try things,” Justin explained.
A lot of businesses talk about offering quality products, but it is a requirement at Sig’s.
“There isn’t anything more aggravating and disappointing than having spent hard earned money on something and get home with it, and it’s not any good,” Justin said.
He says something being just okay, isn’t good enough.
“The first time a customer shops with us has to be like every time they shop with us. It has to be right, every time.”
Families will find quality USDA Choice Certified Black Angus beef. In fact, Sig’s has been identified as a Certified Angus Beef Butcher Shop. Families love their spiral cut, sugar-cured, hickory-smoked, honey-glazed hams and for the holidays you won’t find a better Turkey. Make it easy with a juicy pre-cooked, hickory smoked turkey, ready to heat and eat. The list goes on with deli meats and cheeses, ribs, tenderloins, several varieties of bacon and much, much more.
As they celebrate 20 years, Justin and Ann say the people of Derby and the area have been so gracious to them, and they want to say thank you.
“We’ve really been lucky here that from so many customers we have made some really good friends,” Ann said.
She says being in business isn’t always easy. But when you love what you are doing and when you have the kind, caring people that support us like we do, it makes it all worthwhile.
300 S. Baltimore (K-15) • 788-9494
“Let us meat your expectations” • Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon-Fri • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat • Closed Sun
