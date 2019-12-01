We hope you enjoy this commemorative issue of Derby’s 150th anniversary since Alexander and Margaret Garrett settled on the banks of Spring Creek in 1869. It has been quite a year of celebration and memory making.
This issue of ZOOM is a look back at many events that took place in 2019. It was fun to see familiar annual events recognize Derby’s 150th anniversary throughout the year.
The Derby Informer took on the task of publishing a hardbound book, Celebrating Derby – 150 Years. This unique publication has photographs and history of Derby’s origins (1869-1949) to the boomtown period (1950-1979) where the population grew from 432 in 1950 to 7,947 in 1970. Suburban growth (1980-1999) brought more new homes, schools and many amenities that made Derby a very desirable place to put down roots. Since 2000, the coming of age era, Derby has become known as a self-sufficient community with much to be proud of: schools, parks, recreation, beautiful neighborhoods, a regional library, medical community, new hospital, and a supportive business community.
What hasn’t changed about Derby? Its people. In 1869 and the years that followed, the people valued faith, family and education. They were eager to invest in their community and to share it with others. Those values still hold true today.
We encourage you to visit the Derby Historical Museum at 710 E. Market St. to view many collections of Derby’s past. Visit DerbyKSHistory.com for a map of the Landmark Tour. Seven signs have been placed around town to make history come to life. And if you haven’t purchased Celebrating Derby – 150 Years, limited copies are still available at the Derby Informer office, 219 E. Madison. Books are also for sale at the Derby Public Library. Sharing Derby’s history is a great gift and we will gladly package and mail to friends and family.
Derby’s Bicentennial Celebration will be held in 2069 when a time capsule with 2019 memorabilia will be opened. Stop by the Derby Historical Museum to see the time capsule and a list of memorabilia that will give residents a glimpse of the past when it is opened in 50 years.
– Jeff and Rhonda Cott, Publishers
