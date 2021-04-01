Members of the Derby Board of Education toured the district’s new administrative center at a recent meeting – which was the first public look at the completed building.
Residents in USD 260 approved development of the nearly $12 million administrative building, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd., in 2018 as part of a package of bond projects across the district. Construction on the two-story building, right beside Tanglewood Elementary School and just west of the Derby Public Library, began in 2019 and wrapped up in fall 2020.
Much of the district’s administrative team previously operated at the old administrative center, 120 E. Washington St.
“It’s been great to watch the progress, especially the older buildings,” said Matthew Joyce, a Derby school board member since 2009.
While the BOE faced some challenges with bond budgets early on, Joyce said, the district worked hard to ensure projects stayed within budget.
Among the center’s many features, Joyce said the openness, vast amount of storage space, additional storm shelter for Tanglewood Elementary and the “much needed” meeting rooms stand out the most.
Other major features at the building include new office space for all the administration’s departments, a board meeting room fit for live-streaming and recording, two kitchens, several conference rooms, Derby schools-themed graphics, and magnetic walls to feature staff, students and their work.
“It’s a place to bring visitors to the district for those looking to relocate to Derby for Derby schools,” he said. “I have already seen the district become more efficient [due to the new administrative center], but I look forward to the unlimited training opportunities once COVID restrictions are lifted.”
The new building brings district staffers who were previously spread across three buildings under one roof. That has been key to helping the district run a smoother ship, Superintendent Heather Bohaty said.
“We moved in early in November and immediately can tell the difference in efficiency and communication between departments,” she said. “The accessibility to each other is so valuable on a daily basis.”
Another key feature in each department’s section of the administrative center is extra office space, which will enable the district for future growth, Director of Operations Burke Jones said.
He said the development of the building’s many features, from graphics to office space, was a collaborative process.
“Early on, district staff went to Kansas City, Oklahoma, and Texas and looked at other facilities that had been built recently, and then they really took some of those concepts and made their own building,” Jones said. “The district committee for that building was highly instrumental in the design, working with the architects, to make sure that the building had everything that we needed and the possibility for future growth.”
Jones and Bohaty agreed the center will offer space for new learning opportunities for students and career development and training opportunities for staff.
Bohaty said the district would like to offer tours of the new administrative building to the broader public once there are less COVID-19 restrictions. A date and time has not yet been set.
As the district nears completion of its final few bond projects, such as Cooper and Oaklawn Elementary schools and Panther Stadium, Bohaty said she’s grateful for the community’s trust in this years-long endeavor.
“I’m proud of this building, as well as all other projects we’ve completed from the 2018 bond,” she said. “I’m thankful for our community support to allow this building and others to be possible. These facilities will serve our community for years to come.”
A quote on the wall by former BOE member Larry Gould greets visitors as they enter the new administrative center. Bohaty said it perfectly sums up the volunteer work by board members and others who have had an impact in developing the community over the years: “Blessed are those who plant a tree whose shade they will never sit under.”
