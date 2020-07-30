PANTHER STADIUM PARKING
Estimated completion date: mid August 2020
The new “south” lot of Panther Stadium replaced the grassy area that used to be secondary parking for USD 260 events. The stadium has and will be closed during the extent of the renovations. The Design Development package was approved for full stadium renovations at the June 22 school board meeting. That project includes a complete overhaul of the home side, including a new press box and seats, concession and fan shop, new locker rooms and public restrooms. That project is scheduled to begin construction at the conclusion of the 2020 season and will be finished ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.
STONE CREEK ELEMENTARY
Estimated completion date: early August 2020
Derby’s newest elementary school is nearing completion. The estimated $21.1 million school, which is located on Triple Creek Drive, had most of its parking lot and driveways completed prior to this month. Landscape installation began in July and the building is currently open to staff.
DERBY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Estimated completion date: Summer 2021
Renovations are a go on the northeast corner of Derby Middle School. The projects will increase the size of classrooms and also includes new locker rooms, renovated concession areas, mechanical system upgrades and further class expansions on the north side.
NEW DRIVE OUTSIDE OF DERBY HIGH SCHOOL
Estimated completion date: August 2020
Construction is winding down on this newest addition to the DHS grounds. This new road, which comes at Rock and Pinion Road, was added to reduce the congestion on James and Madison. A crosswalk will also be a part of this project and be added just to the north of the new road.
USD 260 ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER
Estimated completion date: Nov. 2020
In July, painting was being done in the first-floor office space. Along with sidewalk and parking lot installation, second-floor walls have been constructed and drywall was finished in preparation for painting on the second floor.
