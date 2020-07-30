Derby, KS (67037)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.