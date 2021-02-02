When a 27-year-old business that has served hundreds or even thousands of customers a week and employed more than 1000 people in a community over its lifetime decides it is time to close its doors, the community has lost a friend.
That was certainly the case on a recent Saturday afternoon when the management of Talliano’s Pizzeria in Derby posted on Facebook that it would be the last day they were open to the public.
Record numbers of customers poured through the doors of Talliano’s on January 16, according to owner Janet Talley – so much so that the restaurant was forced to close a day earlier than originally planned. Talley is stepping away from the pizzeria business and into retirement.
“We literally got down to our last three bags of flour, eight boxes, a tub of cheese and that was about it, and then we had to shut down,” Talley said.
Customers making their last visit to Talliano’s ran the gamut of emotions, as Talley said some were in tears, some were in disbelief and some were asking for recipes – trying to hold onto at least some piece of the restaurant’s history.
Talley and her late husband Greg, who passed away in 2009, opened the restaurant in Derby 27 years ago to fulfill a dream.
“It was always Greg’s dream to open the restaurant. I was just a helper,” Talley said.
But after Greg’s death, Janet took on the role of keeping her late husband’s dream alive and operated the restaurant herself for more than 11 years. But Talley says she couldn’t have done it without the support of her staff and the community.
“The community support we have had has been incredible and our staff over the years has been a Godsend,” Talley said.
Ten-year Talliano’s employee Karen Neer said that Talley was a wonderful owner and boss and enjoyed working there.
“Janet was very good to me and she would work with me and would help me with anything I needed,” Neer said.
Neer was no stranger to the food service business in Derby and worked as manager of the Derby Taco Tico, where she spent 16 years.
“I had a lot of the same customers at Taco Tico who came here too. Over the years I got to know a lot of families and you kind of watch the kids grow up,” Neer said.
Jack Morris, a manager at the restaurant, has been with Talliano’s for 17 years and said the experience of working with Greg and Janet has been life changing. He said he wouldn’t be the person he is today if he hadn’t ever worked there.
“Greg was my mentor and I learned so much about the business and that included the value of hard work. I can’t even tell you how much they have meant to me,” Morris said.
Morris said he actually first met his wife while working at Talliano’s and pegs that as a major life event there. But he wasn’t the only one who had that experience. He talks about other couples over his 17 years who have worked together at the restaurant and ended up getting married.
Morris remembered many of the past employees who were siblings from multiple families that grew up working at Talliano’s over the years.
“An older brother might start. Then a year or two later his sister is working there, and later another family member would come work for us,” Morris explained.
He recalls Derby family names like Dunham and Jewell as just a couple of the families who he worked with over his 17 years.
Maybe you were involved with a Derby Junior football team, or played on a DHS sports team or maybe attended a birthday party in their large group dining area. You were probably one of many people who have created life memories there because of a special event.
As a gathering place for thousands in Derby and the area over the years, Talliano’s will go down in history as not just a place serving tasty pizza but a place that created everlasting memories for customers and employees.
Thank you, Janet and Greg Talley, for the memories.
