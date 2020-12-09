Derby’s swimming coaches didn’t need the state meet to know what kind of talent Will McCabe had as a sophomore. After all, he carried arguably one of the strongest swim resumés on the roster and played a key role in helping them claim back-to-back AVCTL-I championships.

Yet as they watched him compete at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka for a second-straight year, he broke the school record in the 500-yard freestyle not once, but twice.

The consolation finals, which McCabe finished in 4:57.91, bested his mark from the preliminaries (5:00.27). It only solidified what the now junior had put together, qualifying for state in the distance race, 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay.

“In your first experience at state swimming, it gives you more of a goal,” McCabe said. “I was just kind of ‘there’ and I was just getting the experience. Now I know more of what I’m doing and it shows a path toward dedication in the sport. You know where you stand against [the state’s best].”

While McCabe is the school record holder in the 500 free, there is an unattained goal that still stands in the back of the junior’s mind. He was less than a second away from swimming in the championship finals instead of swimming in the back eight in the consolation bracket.

His consolation-final time would have placed him seventh overall, but instead, he took ninth overall as the top swimmer in the consolation bracket.

“I’ll admit, since I was like a millisecond in some of my races, I was a little mad about it,” he said. “This year is going to be super fun and I’m looking forward to it.”

McCabe said there are some bragging rights that come with swimming for school records, but offers a personal milestone as he enters the back half of his Derby career.

“You’ve reached a point and you know there is even more you can do,” McCabe said. “You know you’re really good now and then you can shoot for the stars.”

McCabe first took up the sport when he was 10 to 12 years old, finding that he was sold by the physical exhilaration of swimming. With practice regimens that now go up to six days a week, it’s safe to say he has found the pool to be his home away from home.

While his event repertoire is diverse, it doesn’t change how he prepares in or out of season.

“I just train hard in general,” McCabe said. “… In my mind, I’m not training hard for that one event or one race. I try to be more versatile.”

McCabe would be the first to admit that he enjoys swimming at a wide variety of distances. However, the junior has found his bread and butter in freestyle.

“They’re all kind of the same to me, but I do enjoy certain events a little more,” McCabe said. “I love freestyle. Long-distance or short-distance, it doesn’t matter.”

Winning the pair of league championships is a clear highlight of any member of the boys’ swimming roster. McCabe has found it has driven him to perform at an even higher level.

“You perform better because you have a higher standard for yourself,” he said as the program has improved. “You swim faster and know that you can compete with schools at a higher level.”

While 2020 offers a lack of clarity and guarantees toward a full season, McCabe said he and his teammates have relished what the last two years have meant for the program.

“I didn’t realize the impact of it at first since it was the first time we had won in nearly 20 years,” McCabe said. “After that, it was a super big thing for me and we grew as a team because of it. I also enjoy the sport more than I ever have before.”