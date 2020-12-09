Take a look at the top returning wrestlers in Class 5A & 6A.
CLASS 6A
1. Washburn Rural
106: FR Jonathan Morrison (3rd)
113: JR Jacob Tangpricha (1st, *^$)
120: SR Bishop Murray (1st, ***^^^$$)
138: SR Bowen Murray (1st, **^)
145: JR Nick Vincent (5th, **)
160: JR Aiden Boline (6th)
182: SR Remington Stiles (6th, *)
195: JR Austin Fager (3rd, **)
285: SR David Huckstep (2nd, **^)
2. Garden City
106: FR Julius Medina (4th)
120: SO Dakota Smith (3rd)
126: SO Ryan Heiman (4th, *^)
132: SR Steven Sellers (4th, *^)
138: JR Sebastian Rodriguez (4th)
145: JR Erick Dominguez (1st, **^^)
160: SR Josh Janas (1st, **^^)
285: FR Sebastian Lopez (5th)
3. Manhattan
132: JR Easton Taylor (1st, **^^$)
145: JR Blaisen Bammes (3rd, **^^)
285: SR Damian Illalio (1st, **^^)
4. Derby
106: SR Cody Woods (1st, **^^)
126: SO Knowlyn Egan (3rd, *^)
132: SO Tate Rusher (6th, *)
152: SR Cason Lindsey (2nd, ***^^^$)
160: SR Treyton Rusher (5th, *^)
195: SO Blaise Wood (4th, *)
5. Olathe North
106: FR Casin Lawrence (5th)
113: SO Cael Alderman (2nd, *^)
120: FR Jake Vazquez (6th)
132: SR Joe Triscornia (3rd, ***^^^)
138: FR Trevor Vasquez (6th)
145: SO Alec Samuelson (4th, *^)
152: JR Landon Wilkes (3rd, *^)
195: SR Mark Waller (5th, *)
285: JR Jorge Gallegos (3rd)
6. Dodge City
106: SO Juan Castro (6th, *)
126: JR Damian Mendez (1st, **^^$)
132: SR Danny Rojas (2nd, *)
145: JR Rudy Hernandez (2nd, *^)
152: SO Lucas Barker (1st, *^$)
160: SR Marcelino Otero (3rd, **^)
170: SR Ruben Rayas (2nd, *^)
220: JR Santino Turner (3rd, *)
7. Wichita West
126: SR Germany Washington (6th, *^)
138: SR Andreas Noble (6th)
182: JR Quentin Saunders (1st, **^^$$)
220: JR Jerome Ragin (2nd, **)
8. Junction City
113: SO Zac Petrusky (5th, *)
126: SO Patrick Foxworth (6th, *)
138: JR Anthony Petrusky (4th)
160: SR CJ Neuman (4th, **^)
182: SR Chris Owens (5th, *)
220: SR Isaiah Zinkan (6th, *)
9. Gardner-Edgerton
120: SO Josh Andrews (4th, *)
132: SO Alonzo Borjas (5th, *^)
182: SR Caden Rodriguez (4th, **)
195: SR Gus Davis (1st, *^)
10. Olathe South
145: JR Cash Thomas (6th, *)
152: JR Bobby Thomas (4th, **^)
170: JR Blake Jouret (1st, **^)
182: SR Zack Leskovac (3rd, **)
285: SR Robert Shands (3rd, *)
BEST OF THE REST:
Blue Valley West, Campus, Lawrence, Lawrence Free State, Shawnee Mission East
CLASS 5A
1. Goddard
106: SO Levi Glover (5th, MUST FILL IN)
113: JR Jayden Miller (6th, **)
138: JR Jerrdon Fisher (1st, **^^$)
145: SR Isaiah Holmes (6th, *)
152: SR Jace Fisher (2nd, ***^^^)
160: SR Cayleb Atkins (1st, ***^^^)
170: JR Nolan Craine (1st, ***^^^)
182: SR Logan Davidson (2nd)
195: JR Kaden Glass (1st)
145: JR Logan Davidson (5th, **^^)
2. Mill Valley
106: FR Dillon Cooper (6th)
113: SO Eddie Hughart (2nd, *^)
138: SO Sam Imes (6th, *)
145: SR Carson Dulitz (4th, **^^)
182: SR Dalton Harvey (5th, *)
195: SR Brodie Scott (3rd, ***^^^)
220: SR Caiden Casella (2nd)
285: SR Ethan Kremer (1st, ***^^$$)
3. Maize
106: SO Nakaylen Shabazz (2nd. *^)
113: FR Daniel Gomez (4th)
126: JR Keton Patterson (4th, **^)
138: SR Cayden Hughbanks (4th, **^)
160: SO Conner Padgett (4th, *)
182: SR Ricky Nichols (4th)
220: SR Kyle Haas (1st, ***^^^$)
4. St. Thomas Aquinas
132: JR Jordan Habben (5th, **^)
138: SR Zach Kalafut (5th)
145: SR Johnny Akin (1st, ***^^^$)
152: SO Dylan Elmore (4th, *)
182: SR Jared Simma (1st, ***^^^$)
195: SR Sean Carroll (6th, *)
285: SR Danny Carroll (3rd, **^)
5. BV Southwest
126: JR Hayden Mills (2nd, **^^$$)
132: JR Cole Cronk (6th, *)
145: JR Brett Umentum (2nd, **^^$$)
152: JR Ethan Cronk (3rd, *^)
195: SR Mack Hubbel (2nd)
6. Ark City
120: SR Kael Pappan (1st, **^^)
126: SR Samuel Dickey (3rd, *^)
152: SR Trig Tennant (1st, ***^^^$)
285: SR Maximus Shannon (2nd, **^^)
7. Shawnee Heights
106: SO Tyler Lincoln (4th, *)
120: JR Brock Ferguson (2nd, **^)
160: JR Caden Walker (3rd, **^)
8. Bonner Springs
132: SR Cassius Vanderpool (3rd, ***^^)
138: SR Cruz Lara (2nd, **^^)
152: JR Shane Daniels (5th)
285: JR Tony Caballero (5th)
9. Andover
113: SO Landry Root (3rd, *^)
126: SR LaShawn Blick (6th, **)
138: JR Gabi Maki (3rd, *^)
160: SR Haydar Touffaha (6th, *)
220: SR Ashton Ngo (4th, **)
10. Salina Central
120: SO Isaac Phimvongsa (4th, *^)
126: SO Dawson Hogan (5th, *)
132: SR Slade Adam (1st, **^^)
BEST OF THE REST:
Emporia, Great Bend, Hays, Newton, Valley Center
NOTES:
• Rankings in parentheses are from the preseason KWCA rankings, released on Nov. 17.
• Weight classes are not definitive and are solely based on the rankings mentioned above.
* = state qualifier(s)
^ = state medalist(s)
$= state champion(s)
