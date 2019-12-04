Take a look at what each AVCTL-I school brings back this winter and how they finished the 2018-19 season.
CAMPUS COLTS
GIRLS
Head coach: Josh Curtiss, 12th season
Last year’s record: 4-18 (1-11 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
Tya Tindall, SO, G
Venus Thanasouk, 5-3, SR, G
Kelsey Huggans, F, SR
BOYS
Head coach: Chris Davis, sixth season
Last year’s record: 18-5 (10-2 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
Sterling Chapman, 6-4, G, JR
Steele Chapman, 6-1, G, SR
Thomas King, 6-5, F, SR
HUTCHINSON SALTHAWKS
GIRLS
Head coach: Conor Reilly, first season
Last year’s record: 7-14 (3-9 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
Gabbie Posch, 5-8, SR, G
Tina Robertson, 5-7, SR, G
Makenzie Hefley, 6-0, SR, F
BOYS
Head coach: Ted Webster, third season
Last year’s record: 3-17 (0-12 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
Weston Kraus, 6-8, F, SR
Joe Blake, 6-0, G, SR
Jake Huhs, 6-0, G, JR
MAIZE EAGLES
GIRLS
Head coach: Jerrod Handy, 11th season
Last year’s record: 18-4 (10-2 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
Kyla Fenhers, 5-5, SO, G
Emily Laham, 5-6, SR, G
Sydney Holmes, 5-8, JR, G
BOYS
Head coach: Chris Grill, 10th season
Last year’s record: 24-1 (12-0 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
KJ Hampton, 6-1, F, SR
Jacob Hanna, 6-3, G, JR
Kyle Grill, 6-2, G, SO
NEWTON RAILERS
GIRLS
Head coach: Kate Bremerman, first season
Last year’s record: 10-11 (7-5 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
Marah Zenner, 5-6, SO, G
Jenisa Cornejo, 5-7, SR, G
Lindsey Antonowich, 5-11, SO, F
BOYS
Head coach: Andy Preston, second season
Last year’s record: 11-10 (7-5 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
Alex Krogemier, 6-3, G, SR
Jaheem Ray, 5-10, G, SR
Jaxon Brackeen, 6-2, G, JR
SALINA CENTRAL MUSTANGS
GIRLS
Head coach: Chris Fear, fourth year
Last year’s record: 12-10 (6-6 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
Kadyn Cobb, 5-9, SR, G
Peyton Griffith, 5-9, JR, G
Aubrie Kierscht, 5-5, SO, G
BOYS
Head coach: Ryan Modin, first season
Last year’s record: 17-6 (7-5 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
Caden Kickhaefer, 6-4, F, JR
Aaron Watson, 6-2, G, SR
Jevon Burnett, 6-2, G/F, SR
SALINA SOUTH COUGARS
GIRLS
Head coach: Ryan Stuart, seventh season
Last year’s record: 8-14 (3-9 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players:
Lauren Raubenstine, 5-7, SR, G
Victoria Maxton, 5-9, SR, F
Kylie Arnold, 5-5, SO, G
BOYS
Head coach: Jason Hooper, sixth season
Last year’s record: 8-13 (3-9 in AVCTL-I)
Top three players
AJ Johnson, 6-3, F, JR
Devon Junghans, 5-10, G, JR
Josh Jordan, 5-11, G, JR
