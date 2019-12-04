2019-20 AVCTL-I basketball previews

Take a look at what each AVCTL-I school brings back this winter and how they finished the 2018-19 season. 

CAMPUS COLTS 

GIRLS

Head coach: Josh Curtiss, 12th season

Last year’s record: 4-18 (1-11 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

Tya Tindall, SO, G

Venus Thanasouk, 5-3, SR, G

Kelsey Huggans, F, SR

BOYS

Head coach: Chris Davis, sixth season

Last year’s record: 18-5 (10-2 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

Sterling Chapman, 6-4, G, JR

Steele Chapman, 6-1, G, SR

Thomas King, 6-5, F, SR

HUTCHINSON SALTHAWKS 

GIRLS 

Head coach: Conor Reilly, first season

Last year’s record: 7-14 (3-9 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

Gabbie Posch, 5-8, SR, G

Tina Robertson, 5-7, SR, G

Makenzie Hefley, 6-0, SR, F

BOYS 

Head coach: Ted Webster, third season

Last year’s record: 3-17 (0-12 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

Weston Kraus, 6-8, F, SR

Joe Blake, 6-0, G, SR

Jake Huhs, 6-0, G, JR

MAIZE EAGLES

GIRLS 

Head coach: Jerrod Handy, 11th season

Last year’s record: 18-4 (10-2 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

Kyla Fenhers, 5-5, SO, G

Emily Laham, 5-6, SR, G

Sydney Holmes, 5-8, JR, G

BOYS 

Head coach: Chris Grill, 10th season

Last year’s record: 24-1 (12-0 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

KJ Hampton, 6-1, F, SR

Jacob Hanna, 6-3, G, JR

Kyle Grill, 6-2, G, SO

NEWTON RAILERS 

GIRLS 

Head coach: Kate Bremerman, first season

Last year’s record: 10-11 (7-5 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

Marah Zenner, 5-6, SO, G

Jenisa Cornejo, 5-7, SR, G

Lindsey Antonowich, 5-11, SO, F

BOYS

Head coach: Andy Preston, second season

Last year’s record: 11-10 (7-5 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

Alex Krogemier, 6-3, G, SR

Jaheem Ray, 5-10, G, SR

Jaxon Brackeen, 6-2, G, JR

SALINA CENTRAL MUSTANGS 

GIRLS 

Head coach: Chris Fear, fourth year

Last year’s record: 12-10 (6-6 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

Kadyn Cobb, 5-9, SR, G

Peyton Griffith, 5-9, JR, G

Aubrie Kierscht, 5-5, SO, G

BOYS

Head coach: Ryan Modin, first season

Last year’s record: 17-6 (7-5 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

Caden Kickhaefer, 6-4, F, JR

Aaron Watson, 6-2, G, SR

Jevon Burnett, 6-2, G/F, SR

SALINA SOUTH COUGARS 

GIRLS 

Head coach: Ryan Stuart, seventh season

Last year’s record: 8-14 (3-9 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players:

Lauren Raubenstine, 5-7, SR, G

Victoria Maxton, 5-9, SR, F

Kylie Arnold, 5-5, SO, G

BOYS

Head coach: Jason Hooper, sixth season

Last year’s record: 8-13 (3-9 in AVCTL-I)

Top three players

AJ Johnson, 6-3, F, JR

Devon Junghans, 5-10, G, JR

Josh Jordan, 5-11, G, JR

