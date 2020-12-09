The Derby High School wrestling room has been home to arguably one of the school, sport and state’s most consistent programs.
That message is certainly intact in 2020.
The program stretched its run of top-five state finishes to 16 consecutive years. That also includes nine seasons of placing inside the top three as a team in Class 6A. Add in 22 wrestlers that have won two or more state titles since 2001-02 and the accolades have still only begun.
It helps signify the message that coach Bill Ross and his staff have instilled inside the practice room, bringing a focus from the start of practice through regionals that ultimately prepares them for the rigors of the state tournament.
COVID-19 didn’t come into play until after wrestling was over, but the unknowns are a part of what Ross and company will have to face through the 2020-2021 season.
“We’re just trying to keep up and find the right answers,” Ross said. “It’s a bit like you’re treading water right now.”
The analogy fits Derby’s view as the season begins, but doesn’t correlate with its experience. Four of its six state medalists are back as well as seven of its 12 state qualifiers.
Senior Cason Lindsey knocked a three-year monkey off his back and won his first state individual championship, defeating Dodge City’s Garrett Edwards (dec. 1-0). It was another feather in the cap of one of the program and state’s current most decorated wrestlers.
Lindsey is one of only three ranked wrestlers in Class 6A to have qualified and medaled at state in each of the last three seasons.
“The great thing about Cason is that he definitely has more goals ahead of him in high school and in college,” Ross said. “I definitely know winning that state championship was a relief and was awesome.”
After helping Derby wrap up a sixth state football championship in eight years, Ross said there was a definite boost in adding Lindsey to the practice room too.
“With him and some of the other football guys back in there, it certainly added to the intensity in the room and the atmosphere was nice,” Ross said. “We were up to 50 kids and it was rocking and rolling in there.”
Cody Woods is a bit of an anomaly at 106 pounds, but for all the right reasons.
It is atypical to see a senior wrestler inside the state’s lowest weight class. However, it’s a badge that could very well pay off for the two-time state medalist.
“He knows he has the experience and he has been in big matches before,” Ross said. “… He has wrestled a lot from an early age.”
The senior had a difficult ending to his run of qualifying for the state championship match. The title match was a repeat of the regional championship, facing Washburn Rural’s Jacob Tangpricha. Woods cruised to an 11-0 major decision in regionals, but was on the bitter end of a 4-2 decision in the championship final.
Ross said his senior has brought an added focus to an already sound approach on the mat.
“He definitely has one goal in mind and he’s going to try and work hard to accomplish that,” Ross said. “He wants to be a state champion.”
Knowlyn Egan became the 12th Derby freshman wrestler to place fourth or better over the last 25 years. He joined brothers Cason and Cade Lindsey as the only three to accomplish the feat since Feb. 2016.
The now sophomore finished four last season after reaching the championship semifinals.
“His body and feet are catching up and he’s physically maturing and getting stronger,” Ross said. “He looks like he is ready to go.”
Ross feels that one of Egan and classmate Tate Rusher’s biggest benefits this season is that they’ll not run into any challenge matches against one another. Weight classes could potentially range from 120 to 132 for both wrestlers.
“They had to challenge each other every week for that spot and it kind of wore on them,” Ross said. “Did it make them better? Yes. They had to battle every week, but there was a challenge every week for a spot.”
Ross said that Rusher is showing that technical skill of excelling on top and the more he can match those skills with his motor, the better off he’ll be.
“He gets those legs in and can punish people,” the Derby coach said. “… His strength right now is his motor and his heart and his technique is not too far behind. It’s coming on pretty quick.”
After winning his first state medal as a junior, Ross said the oldest Rusher brother, Treyton, wants to wrestle collegiately in 2021.
“He’s hungry to solidify a spot and to get a scholarship in college,” Ross said. “He’s coming in focused and that’s a big goal of his.”
The Derby coaches plan to put senior Jace Jenkins at 160 pounds, solidifying a spot that doesn’t force him to give up a lot of weight.
After narrowly missing a shot at the medal rounds of regionals as a junior, Ross said he has no doubt toward Jenkins’ goals in his final year in a Derby uniform.
“Jace caught a tough break in the final 30 seconds of that match,” Ross said. “He remembers how his season ended last year and I guarantee if you ask him about it, he’d tell you that story. He’s hungry to keep that from happening and to get his name on our wall.”
Ross said that sophomore Miles Wash offers one of the highest ceilings on his roster and it could drive him to state contention in Feb. 2021.
“His technique is pretty good and he’s a little rough around the edges on some things,” Ross said. “… But I tell you, if people go to the third period with him, they better be ahead by a lot because he’s not going to quit and he’ll find a way to pin a lot of people.”
Final weight classes for the boys could still be adjusted and Derby’s lower weights have spots up for grabs. Ross said that Ethan Albright and Cole Molloy are fighting for matches at 113 and 120 pounds. However, the door to a wrestler cutting weight hasn’t been closed.
“Both have been on the cusp of more varsity wrestling,” Ross said. “Cole, specifically, being at 106 behind Cody had made it tough. He has been chomping at the bit to get on the mat.”
Ross said that John Ray is looking to claim the starting spot at 138 pounds after having one of Derby’s best seasons at JV one year ago.
The Panther coach said the fight for 145 pounds has likely come down to a competition between sophomore Troy Allen and senior Luke Sweat.
After qualifying for state as a sophomore, Alex Hurtt has a firm hold of 285 pounds as Derby’s lone wrestler in the class.
The Derby girls’ wrestling program is in its second season and has eight participants for 2020-2021. As of publication, those wrestlers include: Amara Ehsa (FR), Rylie Miller (FR), Kori Clifton (FR), Brenda Santillion (FR), Dahkotta Forward (SO), Katrina Inthavong (SO), Angel Keith (SO) and Alivia Owens (SO).
Owens is Derby’s lone returning wrestler from its girls roster one year ago.
“We’ve got a good nucleus,” Ross said. “We’ve got about six pretty darn good girls that will compete and we’ve got a couple that are pretty good.”
Ross said he he has enjoyed watching how girls’ wrestling is taking off statewide and that the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) gave them a chance to compete in school.
“There have been quite a few girls wrestling at the junior levels for years,” he said. “Once they got to high school… it’s really phenomenal what they can do now. What’s also great is the opportunities they have now to go to college and get an education because of wrestling scholarships.”
