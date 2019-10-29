This year’s Derby Informer Voters Guide features interviews with City Council, Mayor and all but one of the School Board candidates. It is your opportunity to get to know the candidates and see their answers to issues of importance in Derby.
In a video interview, each of the candidates competing for the same office were asked the same four questions. They were given a minute and a half to answer each question. The content in this print edition was extracted from the video interviews. The video interviews are available to view at derbyinformer.com.
The four questions are numbered and located below each specific race heading at the top of the page or when one race ends and another one begins. The candidate answers are numbered with the same number that corresponds with the question number. Only one school board candidate, Lauren Ignowski, did not respond. Multiple attempts by mail and phone were made to reach her with no response.
Four positions on the Derby Board of Education are open for four-year terms. One position is open for an unexpired, two-year term created by former member Mark May’s resignation in April of this year. Althea Arvin is filling that seat, appointed by the current board. Mark Tillison is running against Arvin for the unexpired term seat.
In the other at-large board of education race seven candidates are running for four seats. The incumbents running are Tina Prunier, Matt Hoag and Matthew Joyce while newcomers Pamela Doyle, Don Adkisson, Ron Chronister and Ignowski are also in the race.
Running for mayor are current mayor Randy White and challenger Mark Staats, who currently serves on the council representing Ward 4. The only contested city council race is in Ward 4 where Jenny Webster will face off against Tom Wilhite.
The Ward 3 seat was held by Cheryl Bannon, who announced she would not seek re-election after 17 years on the council. It will be occupied by Nick Engle who is running unopposed. The other two council seats that are also unopposed are Ward 1 incumbent Rocky Cornejo and incumbent Jack Hezlep in Ward 2.
We hope this guide helps you make your decision before you go to the polls next Tuesday. We will have complete online coverage at Derbyinformer.com next Tuesday night, then a complete wrap-up in the November 13 edition of the Derby Informer and online.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.