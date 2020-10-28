This guide from The Beacon (the beacon.media) can help voters navigate and understand the state’s voting process, protocols and deadlines so they can successfully cast their ballot on Nov. 3 amid the current pandemic.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Polling places in Kansas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m., they will be allowed to vote. Polling places can be identified by visiting myvoteinfor.voteks.org/voterview (which will also show a voter’s registration status).
If voters are facing problems at their polling locations or see something that they think breaks election law, they can call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-687-8683.
HEALTH AND SAFETY TIPS
• Did you check all of the options for advance and mail-in voting first? Reducing the amount of contact with other people is the best way to stay safe.
• Look at a sample ballot in advance so you can minimize your time at the polling location.
• Check your local county election office.
• Try going during midmorning on Election Day, when the polls aren’t crowded.
• If you have time, wait in your car until the line looks shorter.
• Make sure you wash your hands before going to vote and again when you get home after.
• Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching any surfaces such as door handles and voting machines, or after exchanging materials with a poll worker.
• Wear a cloth face mask.
• Make sure you stay at least 6 feet away
from others.
• Bring your own black pen or pencil.
• If you have your own stylus, bring it along for touchscreen voting machines.
