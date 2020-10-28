Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.