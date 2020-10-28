Question 1: Since the college experience has changed, what can the State do to lower college costs during the pandemic and in the future? And what can the State do to help defer, forgive or pay for current student loan debt during the pandemic?
We need to keep in constant communication with our Board of Regents and our independent colleges as to what they’ve just experienced this semester. We need to see what their ideas are and what their needs truly are, how we can help these students.
As far as paying off the student debt, the budget’s pretty tight right now. Unless the economy grows, we’re going to have to be prepared to administer any federal aide that comes down to the coronavirus package or stimulus relief package.
Question 2: Last session a big issue pushed by legislators was a Pro-Life amendment to the Kansas Constitution, which narrowly failed. Leadership has indicated it will again be a high priority. Do you agree or disagree with the Value Them Both Amendment and how will you vote?
I agree, we need to put this to the vote of the people. This is a large issue that’s been going on quite a while in Kansas and we need to let the citizens of our state make the decision on this. I agree that we need to let our people vote. I support that amendment.
Question 3: How do you feel the State has done funding and dealing with the COVID-19 issue and what do you think could change and improve as we move forward?
When the pandemic first hit, nobody really knew what to expect for our state. We’ve done the best we can, but there’s always things we can improve.
I would like to see our schools have local control, let the local school boards make the decisions on it. We have a wide and diverse state. It’s different in western Kansas than it is in eastern Kansas or in the Wichita-Derby area. It’s very important. I think we need to get our IT in place. We weren’t able to distribute a lot of federal funds. It took us forever to get a lot of the funds out and distributed to the people during the pandemic. With that, I think we can make some improvements.
Question 4: What makes you the best candidate for the job and what do you offer over your opponent?
I’m well respected among my colleagues up in Topeka. That really helps when you’re trying to get things done. I don’t throw bombs or play the political games. I look at each issue individually and that really helps when you’re trying to get things done and accomplished. I believe that I’ve lived in south Sedgwick County for more than 55 years. I’ve experienced layoffs, I’ve experienced the cycles in the aircraft industry. Someone that’s experienced in some of this is important to have up in Topeka.
