A number of voting options remain open to Derby residents as election day approaches on Nov. 3.
Those wanting to cast ballots early still have several opportunities to do so, with advanced voting offered at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby. Individuals wanting to complete early voting in person can go on Oct. 28 from 10-5; Oct. 29 & 30 from 10-7; and Oct. 31 from 9-4.
If individuals are voting by mail-in ballot, those ballots can be returned to the Sedgwick County Election Office, any advanced voting site, the ballot drop box at the Derby Public Library or at any polling site the day of the election.
Poll sites will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, with sites in Derby located at Pleasantview Baptist Church (1335 N. Buckner), Calvary Baptist Church (1636 E. Patriot Ave.), Woodlawn United Methodist Church (431 S. Woodlawn) and South Rock Christian Church (900 S. Rock Road).
For more election information and additional advanced voting locations outside Derby, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections.
