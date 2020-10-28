In this special 2020 Voter’s Guide are answers to questions the Informer asked candidates running for office who will represent Derby if elected. The questions were solicited by the Informer and came from individuals in the community. The two candidates in each race were asked the same four questions. Readers can match each candidate’s answer number with the same question number.
The answers to questions printed in this 2020 Voter’s Guide were extracted from Informer video interviews with each candidate. The video interviews are available to view at derbyinformer.com.
The Derby Informer will be providing online election night coverage on Tuesday as the results come in. Those interested may also stay connected to the Derby Informer Facebook page as well as the Informer Twitter account. A complete wrap-up of each race will also be available online at derbyinformer.com after winners are determined.
The Informer would like to thank each candidate for taking time to participate in our video interviews. We also thank each of them for deciding to run and their willingness to represent Derby and the area.
Readers are encouraged to read the answers to questions on issues that are currently important to Derby and Kansas. We hope you will have a better understanding of each candidate’s viewpoint by doing so. And, most importantly, that the information you gain is helpful in making decisions when casting your vote.
