Clarence Wrightsman was a “farm boy from Conway Springs” living in Wichita and working at Cessna when Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941.
“After the bombing everybody was signing up [for the military] and I signed up,” the 98-year-old retired Air Force lieutenant colonel recalled from his favorite chair in the living room of his Derby home.
In 1943 the 22-year-old Wrightsman began his training in the Army Air Corps for what would become a 24-year career.
“Initially I was in flight school for pilot training, but at graduation they said I’d be a good navigator,” he recalled.
He completed navigation school, joined the Eighth Air Force in England on the B-17 flying Fortress “Big Noise,” and flew 30 missions during the war.
“On D-Day we flew three missions,” Lt. Col. Wrightsman recalled. “It was the last combat, strictly routine. We went over mainly to drop bombs on German installations and any airfield we could find. They were shooting at us and we were dropping bombs on them. That was the last combat mission the crew flew.”
In 1944 Wrightsman was awarded the distinguished flying cross for, according to Wrightsman, “surviving the entire tour.”
However, an article in the Dec. 7, 1944, Wichita Eagle said the award was presented for “extraordinary achievement … cool courage, skillful airmanship and devotion to duty.”
After Wrightsman left the bomber wing he was assigned to the air transport command.
“I picked up one [transport] in Paris that was part of [Gen. Ike] Eisenhower’s five-airplane group that flew back to the states after he left Europe,” Wrightsman recalled. “I was the navigator in the fifth airplane, and I watched him get in his airplane to depart from Paris.”
The then 1st lieutenant heard that when they landed in Washington, D.C., Gen. Eisenhower asked if anyone in the crew was from Kansas.
“I skipped that part,” he said. “I was too bashful, I guess. I was a farm boy and it was all kind of overwhelming.”
Wrightsman was discharged in 1945 and returned to Wichita where he worked at Boeing and attended Wichita University until being called up again in 1949.
During the ensuing years he served as a navigator on B-29s, B-47s and B-52s.
Wrightsman considered flying missions as a job to be done and nothing extraordinary.
“My first combat missions left an impression on me that I remember pretty well,” he said. “They just told me to get in that airplane and go, so we went. There wasn’t much to it … it became uneventful. They shot at us and missed, almost every time. We got shot up a couple of times by anti-aircraft, not by fighters. What we did was more or less routine – went over, dropped our bombs, and came home and waited for the next time.”
The one mission that does stand out is the one that didn’t happen.
“I always wanted to have a bombing mission to Berlin,” he said.
When the crew did get assigned the Berlin mission, “we got shot up on our way, lost an engine and had to head back to London with one burning and three turning,” he chuckled. “It’s a long way across the English Channel when you’re losing altitude.”
As a B-52 navigator during the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis, Wrightsman and his family did face some uneasy times while stationed in Georgia.
“We would do routine flights where we would fly all day and all night,” Wrightsman recalled. “We’d be combat ready with H-bombs and assigned targets, and fly to Europe, over the Mediterranean, over Africa, and then fly
home as an intimidation to let the Russians know that we were airborne and fully loaded and
had targets.
“It was a high-tension, because all the time we were airborne we could receive the ‘go code’, the actual word from the president on down to the fleet to head for the first target.”
Not all of Wrightsman’s navigating was in the air.
“I got to walk the streets of Paris, see a lot of London, saw Naples, Italy, got educated on Pompeii, Vesuvius, and got to do all the tourist things,” he recalled of his days with transport command. “When we went anywhere to pick up an airplane we were more or less on our own, so I would go with the flow,” he said.
Included in his memorabilia, Wrightsman has a German iron cross he found in a ransacked barracks near Berlin where he was helping set up a briefing room
for the Potsdam Conference, the last of the WWII meetings held July 17-Aug. 2, 1945 by President Harry S. Truman, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin.
When he retired in 1965, Lt. Col. Wrightsman and his family returned to Kansas, residing in McPherson for two years and finally settling in Derby where he resides today with his son Doug.
“People will thank me for my service,” the unassuming veteran said, “but I was given a great career, a pension, and medical care – I thank the military.”
