The Vietnam Era Veterans Medallion Program approved by the Kansas Legislature and signed by the Governor provides a Vietnam Era Medallion, Medal and a Certificate of Appreciation from the State of Kansas to veterans.
IF you served active duty in the United States military at any time between February 28, 1961 and May 7, 1975, you may be eligible.
Since passage of the bill, the agency has honored over 5,400 Vietnam Era veterans, and participated in 33 medallion ceremonies. The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office continues to receive inquiries and applications from veterans and their families wanting to know how a Vietnam Era veteran or their surviving family members can apply for the medal, medallion and certificate provided for by the State of Kansas.
If your organization would like to schedule a medallion ceremony for the Vietnam Era veterans in your community you can call 785-296-3976 and we will be happy to guide you or your organization through the process.
