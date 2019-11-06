The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs (KCVAO) continues to help our state’s veterans and their families to improve the quality of their lives. From helping veterans to file claims for education, medical or other benefits, to assisting them in obtaining earned medals and military awards, KCVAO is available to serve you. The wide array of available programs and services are provided by a grateful nation and state.
To help obtain these benefits, the KCVAO provides Veteran Service Representatives (VSRs) free of charge to assist veterans and their families with applying for benefits.
State VSRs are available in strategic locations across Kansas or through grants provided to National Service Organizations, such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The KCVAO Veteran Services Program can help you file VA claims for:
• Education Benefits
• Non-Service Connected Pension Benefits
• Service-Connected Disability Compensation Benefits
• Spouse and Dependent Benefits
• State VA Benefits
• VA Health Care Benefits
“We take great pride in our role as advocates for Kansas veterans, their families, and survivors. Kansas has a long and well-established history of respect for those who have served our state and nation with courage, dedication, and honor,” said Wayne Bollig, Deputy Director, KCVAO.
If you have a claim or would like to learn more about veteran benefits, contact a local Veteran Service Representative or call the toll-free central office number at 800-513-7731. As veteran advocates, KCVAO is committed to assisting veterans and their families with obtaining the benefits they have earned as a result of a veteran’s honorable military service.
For more information, visit https://kcva.ks.gov/veteran-services/programs-services.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.